All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
Is Outlander star Sam Heughan one of the richest actors in the world? (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Is Outlander star Sam Heughan one of the richest actors in the world? (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Is Outlander star Sam Heughan one of the richest actors in the world? (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Who is the richest actor in the world in 2023? The 10 Scottish actors with the highest net worth - including Outlander star Sam Heughan

These 18 actors are reported to be the richest Scottish actors in the world. From Outlander Sam Heughan to James McAvoy.

By Graham Falk
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:17 GMT

There’s a lot more to Scotland than stunning scenery and a can of Irn Bru – after all there is a reason that it is home to some of world’s best actors.

Best Actors Ever 2023: Here are 10 of the best actors from Scotland ever

Scotland has produced more than its fair share of Hollywood icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.

Richest musicians: 14 Scottish acts with the highest net worth 2022, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris net worth

But which of Scotland’s leading actors have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 18 Scottish actors with the highest net worth.

Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million.

1. Gerard Butler - $80 million

Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million. Photo: Handout

Photo Sales
Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million.

2. Craig Ferguson - $30 million

Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million. Photo: Jerod Harris

Photo Sales
Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million.

3. Ewan McGregor - $25 million

Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million. Photo: Amy Sussman

Photo Sales
Glasgow born James McAvoy is best known for his role in the films Split and as Professor X in the X-Men movies. He has a reported net worth of $20 million.

4. James McAvoy - $20 million

Glasgow born James McAvoy is best known for his role in the films Split and as Professor X in the X-Men movies. He has a reported net worth of $20 million. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
James McAvoyHollywoodLewis Capaldi