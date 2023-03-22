These 18 actors are reported to be the richest Scottish actors in the world. From Outlander Sam Heughan to James McAvoy.

There’s a lot more to Scotland than stunning scenery and a can of Irn Bru – after all there is a reason that it is home to some of world’s best actors.

Scotland has produced more than its fair share of Hollywood icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.

But which of Scotland’s leading actors have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 18 Scottish actors with the highest net worth.

Gerard Butler - $80 million Paisley born actor Gerard Butler is best known for his role in 300 and has a reported net worth of $80 million.

Craig Ferguson - $30 million Glasgow born comedian, actor and presenter Craig Ferguson is known for his role in The Big Tease and cult TV hit Red Dwarf and has a reported net worth of $30 million.

Ewan McGregor - $25 million Perth born actor Ewan McGregor is best known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting and has a reported net worth of $25 million.

James McAvoy - $20 million Glasgow born James McAvoy is best known for his role in the films Split and as Professor X in the X-Men movies. He has a reported net worth of $20 million.