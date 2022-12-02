News you can trust since 1817
These 15 musicians are reportedly the wealthiest in Scotland. Cr: Getty Images

Richest musicians 2022: 14 Scottish artists with the highest net worth - from Annie Lennox to Lewis Capaldi

Here are the 14 Scottish musicians reported to have the highest net-worth – including Lulu, Shirley Manson and Paolo Nutini.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Home of to some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, stunning architecture and, of course, Irn Bru – Scotland can also count some of the globe’s greatest musician’s as part of their armoury.

Our country has produced more than its fair share of rock and pop icons over the years and continues to reel off some of the world’s most loved entertainers.

Richest actors: 18 Scottish actors with the highest net worth 2022

But which of Scotland’s leading singers, songwriters and DJs have found their undeniable talent has brought them the biggest net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the 14 Scottish musicians with the highest net worth.

1. Calvin Harris - $300 million

Dumfries born DJ Calvin Harris is best known for his song 'One Love' and has a reported net worth of $300 million.

2. Annie Lennox - $60 million

Aberdeen born Eurthymics singer Annie Lennix is best known for songs such as 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)' and has a reported net worth of $60 million.

3. David Byrne - $60 million

Born in Dumbarton but raised in the USA, Talking Heads founder David Byrne is best known for songs such as Psycho Killer and has a reported net worth of $60 million.

4. Jim Kerr - $45 million

Glasgow born Simple Man vocalist Jim Kerr is best known for the song 'Don't You' and has a reported net worth of $45 million.

