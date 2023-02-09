The three-time Brit Award Winner has been announced as the latest headline artist for ‘Live In The City’ in Inverness this summer.

The internationally successful Rag'n'Bone Man has been announced as a headline artist for Live In The City in Inverness (Scottish Highlands) this summer.

The blues-style singer is famous for his iconic baritone voice and hit songs like Human, All You Ever Wanted, Skin and Run, as well as previously working alongside prominent artists like Calvin Harris. Rag‘n’Bone Man, or Rory Graham, first took the world by storm in 2017 with his multi-platinum album Human which skyrocketed in sales becoming the fastest-selling debut album of any British man of that decade.

The song won him Critics Choice and British Breakthrough Act awards at the Brits that year as well as Best British Single. As an international success story and gifted singer-songwriter, people are excited for the 38-year-old to headline Live In The City (LCC) this summer at Northern Meeting Park in Inverness in the Scottish Highlands. Caitlin Brown of LCC Live said in a statement:

“Rag‘n’Bone Man is an outstanding artist, known for his deep voice and amazing hits, so we can’t wait for him to take to the stage and entertain fans with his many hit songs! The Northern Meeting Park is a great venue and we’re so excited to be bringing such a great act to Inverness – this is going to be special!”

Here’s when Rag‘n’Bone Man will perform in Inverness, where he will be performing in the UK, and when tickets go on sale for the event.

When is Rag‘n’Bone Man coming to Inverness?

Rag‘n’Bone Man has been confirmed as a headline artist for Live In The City in Inverness where he will perform on the evening of Sunday, July 2.

How can you get tickets for Rag ‘n’ Bone Man in Inverness?

Rag 'n' Bone man on the main stage on day three of the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois.

Tickets for Rag‘n’Bone Man will go on sale on Friday, February 10, at 9am and can be purchased from the Ticket Line website. If you’re living locally in Inverness, you can also buy tickets from Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Where is Rag ‘n’ Bone Man playing in the UK?

According to his website, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man will be performing at the following UK venues in 2023:

The Piece Hall in Halifax (June 23)

Scarborough Open Air Theatre (June 24)

Cardiff Castle (June 25)

Henley Festival (July 5)

Ludlow Castle (July 20)

Warwick Castle (July 21)

Stadiwm CSM (July 23)

