You may find many people are proud to be from the same area as a famous person.

In Scotland, if you’ve ever visited Dunblane you’ll know “Andy Murray grew up here” is a commonly referenced fact.

This week, an amazing interactive map has been released that shows the birthplaces of the world’s ‘most notable people’.

It uses data from Wikipedia and Wikidata to calculate this notability, and it was further developed by researchers from Paris University, with senior map designer Topi Tjukanov putting the visualisation together.

For example, it reveals that Freddie Mercury (born in Tanzania) is the most notable person from Zanzibar.

But who are Scotland’s most ‘notable’ people and where were they born? Here’s a list of 12 big names from Scotland according to this cutting-edge map.

1. Karen Gillan (Inverness) Karen Sheila Gillan is a Scottish actress and former model born in Inverness in the Highlands. She is famous for her portrayal of Amy Pond in the science fiction series Doctor Who between 2010 to 2012. Gillan also played Ruby Roundhouse in the 2017 movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (and its 2019 sequel.)

2. Calvin Harris (Dumfries) Did you know that legendary superstar DJ Calvin Harris grew up in Dumfries? A market town located in the Dumfries and Galloway council area of Scotland. His single "One Kiss" won the Brit Awards for Song of the Year back in 2019, and he is well-known for other popular hits like "Summer".

3. Sir Sean Connery (Edinburgh) Sir Sean Connery was a Scottish actor and the first to portray the legendary British secret agent, James Bond, on film. Admired for his 'humble beginnings' by many, growing up in a working class neighbourhood in Edinburgh, the actor went on to achieve an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Henrietta Award.

4. Annie Lennox (Aberdeen) The former Eurythmics singer, songwriter and political activist was born in Aberdeen. She is well known for performing the Eurythmics hit song "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)". Her career achievements also include a myriad of Grammy and Golden Globe awards, among many others.