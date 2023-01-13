Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has announced a huge gig to be played at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds later this year.

Capaldi has today named the Friday September 1 date as his big Edinburgh show, coming hot on the heels of a well-received comeback.

The concert announcement comes ahead of sold out shows at the P&J Live Aberdeen and OVO Hydro Glasgow later this month.

Capaldi recently landed his third number 1 single with Forget Me, which quickly became Gold-certified and smashed 100 million streams globally.

It was also revealed that his breakthrough single Someone You Loved had become the UK’s most streamed song of all time.

The global superstar had also sold out his upcoming 2023 UK arena tour in seconds, with further shows around the world selling out in record time.