Harry Styles: Love on Tour Glasgow tour dates, how to get tickets for Ibrox gig, prices and who's supporting (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Harry Styles fans are rejoicing after the news broke that the former One Direction star turned pop sensation, fashion icon and Marvel actor will be coming to Scotland for the Love on Tour tour in 2022.

Love on Tour was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with many fans who held tickets for the former Love On Tour arena tour keen to know whether their two-year-old tickets are still valid.

However, shows across the UK, Europe and South America will now resume – with Harry Styles’ tour kicking off in Glasgow this summer.

Tickets for the three new UK stadium dates are likely to fly off the shelves when they are fully released to the public later this week, with Styles set to bring beloved tracks like Watermelon Sugar, Kiwi, Sign of the Times, Lights Up and more to life on stage in all their glory.

But some tickets have already become available in exclusive presales for prior ticket holders.

Here’s when Harry Styles’ tour is coming to Glasgow, UK tour dates in full and how to get tickets to see Harry Styles: Love on Tour in 2022 – and the ticket prices we know so far.

When is Harry Styles coming to Glasgow on tour?

Harry Styles: Love on Tour will arrive in Scotland for one night only on Saturday June 11 2022 as the first UK date of Styles’ resumed tour.

This comes after Styles’ planned March gig at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow was postponed, along with other UK and European tour dates, last year.

The gig will be held at Ibrox Stadium, with doors set to open at 4pm and under 16-year-olds required to be accompanied to the show by an adult.

Styles tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon, writing: “I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America.

“Public on sale begins on Friday, Jan 28.

"Check your venue website for further information about your show, and protocols.

“I’m so excited to see you.

“ Thank you, I love you. H”

While there were some seven previous arena stops on the 2020-21 tour, the new three stadium venues can hold a far larger number of fans.

For instance, while the OVO Hydro in Glasgow has a capacity of roughly 15,000, Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium can hold up to 51,000 people.

How can I get tickets to Harry Styles’ Ibrox gig?

Despite the welcomed rescheduling of the postponed Love On Tour UK dates, many fans who purchased tickets for tour dates two years ago are keen to know what happens to their tickets.

Organisers of Harry Styles’ tour and the Watermelon Sugar singer himself have confirmed that ticket holders for 2020-21 UK Arena tour dates will be now see their tickets cancelled and refunded, while receiving access to an exclusive presale to ensure they get priority access to the new stadium shows at in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent with details of this, but should get in touch with them as soon as possible if they do not receive an update via email.

Styles himself said: "I’m so happy to announce ‘Love On Tour 2022’ Stadium dates in the UK.

"If you had tickets for the arena shows, you are invited to an exclusive 48-hour Presale from 9am on January 24th.

"Thank you so much, I’m so excited. I love you. H"

Presale tickets at Ticketmaster are exclusively available to previous Love On Tour ticket holders.

Ticketmaster’s presale will open on Monday January 24 at 8am, giving former ticket holders plenty of time to get their tickets before they are snapped up by fans on full release.

O2 Priority customers will also have access to the mobile network provider’s presale from Wednesday January 26 at 9am, and Live Nation will be hosting their own presale from Thursday January 27 at 9am too.

You can register for presale access to tickets ahead of their full release at Gigs in Scotland, whose presale will begin on Thursday January 27 at 9am.

Standard ticket sales for Harry Styles: Love on Tour in Glasgow will then go on sale at 9am on Friday January 28.

Harry Styles: Love On Tour ticket prices

Those who hold now-cancelled tickets to see Harry Styles which they bought through Ticketmaster should be able to access the ticket vendor’s exclusive presale from today (Monday January 24).

With refunds for cancelled tickets still being processed for some ticket holders, however, with these taking 3-5 days to go through after being rolled out last week, fans are eager to know how much tickets for new stadium dates will cost.

For Harry Styles’ Love on Tour stop at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow this coming June, presale seated ticket prices appear to start at £50.65 on Ticketmaster – and go all the way up to £95.60 for aisle seated tickets and £189 for a premium seated ticket package.

Presale standing ticket prices appear to start at £111 for spaces in the Pod C Hallway section of the stadium and go up to £175 for an early entry standing ticket package which sees purchasers get an exclusive merchandise item, early entry into the standing section before standard standing ticket holders and a souvenir Harry Styles tour laminate and lanyard as well as a standing ticket.

General admission ticket prices have not yet been released, so check back for updates.

Who is supporting Harry Styles at Ibrox?

Performing ahead of Harry Styles in Glasgow on June 11 will be indie pop and rock icon Mitski, whose fifth album Be the Cowboy was an international success for its soulful and whimsical tracks like ‘Noboby’.

Mitski’s support for Styles at Ibrox will see the Japanese-American star perform new tracks from her sixth upcoming album, Laurel Hell, due to be released next month on February 4.

Harry Styles Love on Tour UK tour dates

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow – Saturday June 11

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – Sunday June 15

Wembley Statium, London – Saturday June 18

