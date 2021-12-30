With vinyl sales at their highest level for thirty years, streaming services continuing to grow even further in popularity, and even the humble cassette tape making a comeback, it’s clear that the music industry is as popular as ever - even if it’s harder than ever for artists to earn a living.

Last year saw a plenty of huge releases, with Adele, Ed Sheeran, Abba and Olivia Rodrigo leading sales, while the likes of Little Simz, Sault, Arlo Parks and Dry Cleaning produced critically-acclaimed records.

Now we can look forward to more of the same in 2022, with new albums from The Cure, Arctic Monkeys, BTS, Harry Styles and Lizzo all the in the pipeline.

Here are 10 of the most intriguing set to drop in January.

1. Sinead O'Connor One of the most anticipated albums of the whole year, Sinead O'Connor's 'No Veteran Dies Alone' may be the controversial Irish superstar's last record.

2. Yard Act After releasing a great run of singles Leeds post-punk outfit Yard Act release debut album 'The Overload' on Island Records on January 7.

3. Eels January 28 will see the release of Eels latest album 'Extreme Witchcraft'. Charismatic lead singer Mr E has been the one constant in the ever-changing American rock band's career, spanning 14 studio albums.

4. Blood Red Shoes Relased on January 14, 'Ghosts on Tape' is duo Blood Red Shoes' seventh studio album. It's said to mark a major deprture for the band - with a more gothic sound bringing to mind the films of David Lynch.