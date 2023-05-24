The Golden and As It Was singer will play the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday. Here is when Harry Styles will be on stage and his likely setlist for the gig.

Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Last weekend the BT Murrayfield Stadium welcome American music icon Beyonce and, just a week later, British singer-songwriter is set to the hit the stage for two huge shows as he brings his Love On Tour concerts to Scotland.

His first shows on Scottish shores since his smash hit concerts at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow last year, thousands of fans have already snapped up tickets for this weekend as Harry Styles fans descend on the capital.

Set to take place at the largest stadium in the city, anticipated for Styles’ gigs are reaching fever pitch as the events edge closer and fans get set to welcome one of the world’s biggest stars for the second weekend running.

Are you attending the concerts and wondering which songs the As It Was singer will blast out at the event? Luckily for you, we have some indication of exactly what tracks we are likely to see him perform live, alongside a host of other important bits of information ahead of the event.

When is Harry Styles in Edinburgh

The former One Direction will play the BT Murrayfield Stadium on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 May 2023. The show doors at BT Murrayfield Stadium are expected to open at 5pm on both nights.

Can I still get tickets for Harry Styles in Edinburgh

At the time of writing, there are still some tickets left via Ticketmaster for both events, prices begin from around £76.29. Tickets can be purchased here.

How long is the Harry Styles concert, who is supporting Harry Styles in Edinburgh

Popular indie-pop band Wet Leg will be the main support for Harry at the BT Murrayfield, with the doors expected to open at 5pm on both Friday and Saturday. His support band have had a pretty great year themselves, rising to the top of the UK album charts with their latest self-titled release.

While times are subject to change, the gig is expected to kick off at around 7.30pm. The concert is expected to last around three hours and end at 10:30pm.

What is Harry Styles’ setlist in 2023

While a setlist can change and alter at the last minute, Harry Style’s appears to have fine tuned the Love On Tour set for this particular set of gigs. So far he has only played on leg of the UK tour when he played Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday, however, his set list has not altered since he returned to Europe to play Denmark and Germany last week.

The following is his most likely setlist.

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Keep Driving

Stockholm Syndrome (One Direction song)

She

Matilda

Satellite

Late Night Talking

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song) (With ‘best song ever’ intro)

Grapejuice

Watermelon Sugar

Fine Line

Encore:

Sign of the Times

Medicine

As It Was