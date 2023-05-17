It will no doubt be one of Scotland’s most highly anticipated events as of the year as the American singer returns to the UK for the first time in a number of years.
The event saw the majority of tickets snapped up almost immediately and kicks off a number of big summer events in Scotland and is expected to see visitors travel to the capital from around the country, as audiences hope to catch a glimpse of one of pop’s biggest artists live.
Taking place at the largest stadium in Edinburgh, the BT Murrayfield will host the event this coming Saturday and anticipation for Beyonce fans is reaching fever pitch. Are you attending this Saturday and are wondering which songs Queen Bee will play at the event? Luckily for you, we have some indication of exactly what tracks we are likely to see her perform live, alongside a host of other important bits of information ahead of the event.
When is Beyonce in Edinburgh
Beyonce will play the BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday 20 May 2023. The show organisers at BT Murrayfield stadium have announced that doors will officially open at 4:30pm for the event, with the West Fan Village open to fans at 3:30pm.
Can I still get tickets for Beyonce in Edinburgh
At the time of writing, there are still some tickets left via Ticketmaster with a range of price. Tickets can be purchased here.
How long is the Beyonce concert?
If you’re looking for straight up Beyonce and no more, then you’re in luck. It appears the 41-year-old songstress will have zero support acts for her Renaissance World Tour and will instead be playing a setlist of her biggest hits, back to back for over three hours and a whopping THIRTY TWO songs.
Now that’s what you call a show.
What is Beyonce’s setlist in 2023
While you simply never know what surprises are in store for you at any gig, Beyonce appears to have chosen her setlist for the Renaissance World Tour very carefully and has even split it into different sections – she’s even included some Destiny’s Child in there for the original fans. It is all very exciting. If you’d prefer to leave it until the night and be surprised, it is probably time to stop reading this article. However, if you simply can’t wait, here has been Beyonce’s setlist for the Renaissance World Tour so far:
Dangerously in Love (Destiny’s Child song)
Flaws and All
Play Video
1+1
I Care
I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Cuff It
Energy
Break My Soul
Formation
Diva
Run the World (Girls)
My Power
Black Parade
Savage (Megan Thee Stallion cover)
Partition
Church Girl
Get Me Bodied
Before I Let Go (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover)
Rather Die Young
Love on Top
Crazy in Love
Plastic Off The Sofa
Virgo’s Groove
Naughty Girl
Move
Heated
America Has A Problem
Pure/Honey
Summer Renaissance