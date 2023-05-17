Beyonce will return to UK shores this month and fans will be wondering which of her greatest hits will get an airing at the BT Murrayfield Stadium. Here is when Beyonce is in Edinburgh and her likely setlist for the gig.

Beyonce Knowles MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

It will no doubt be one of Scotland’s most highly anticipated events as of the year as the American singer returns to the UK for the first time in a number of years.

The event saw the majority of tickets snapped up almost immediately and kicks off a number of big summer events in Scotland and is expected to see visitors travel to the capital from around the country, as audiences hope to catch a glimpse of one of pop’s biggest artists live.

Taking place at the largest stadium in Edinburgh, the BT Murrayfield will host the event this coming Saturday and anticipation for Beyonce fans is reaching fever pitch. Are you attending this Saturday and are wondering which songs Queen Bee will play at the event? Luckily for you, we have some indication of exactly what tracks we are likely to see her perform live, alongside a host of other important bits of information ahead of the event.

When is Beyonce in Edinburgh

Beyonce will play the BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday 20 May 2023. The show organisers at BT Murrayfield stadium have announced that doors will officially open at 4:30pm for the event, with the West Fan Village open to fans at 3:30pm.

Can I still get tickets for Beyonce in Edinburgh

At the time of writing, there are still some tickets left via Ticketmaster with a range of price. Tickets can be purchased here.

How long is the Beyonce concert?

If you’re looking for straight up Beyonce and no more, then you’re in luck. It appears the 41-year-old songstress will have zero support acts for her Renaissance World Tour and will instead be playing a setlist of her biggest hits, back to back for over three hours and a whopping THIRTY TWO songs.

Now that’s what you call a show.

What is Beyonce’s setlist in 2023

While you simply never know what surprises are in store for you at any gig, Beyonce appears to have chosen her setlist for the Renaissance World Tour very carefully and has even split it into different sections – she’s even included some Destiny’s Child in there for the original fans. It is all very exciting. If you’d prefer to leave it until the night and be surprised, it is probably time to stop reading this article. However, if you simply can’t wait, here has been Beyonce’s setlist for the Renaissance World Tour so far:

Dangerously in Love (Destiny’s Child song)

Flaws and All

1+1

I Care

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

My Power

Black Parade

Savage (Megan Thee Stallion cover)

Partition

Church Girl

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover)

Rather Die Young

Love on Top

Crazy in Love

Plastic Off The Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Naughty Girl

Move

Heated

America Has A Problem

Pure/Honey