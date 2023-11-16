Organisers of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival are expecting the event to boast one of the biggest line-ups in its 21-year history when it is staged in March.

But exactly who has been announced in the line-up?

Who is performing at the 2024 Glasgow International Comedy Festival?

Comedian Frankie Boyle is performing at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival next year.

Frankie Boyle, Elaine C Smith, Susie McCabe, Jay Lafferty and Mark Nelson will be among the leading Scottish acts appearing when the country’s biggest stand-along comedy showcase returns next year.

Rising Scots stars Zara Gladman and Connor Burns are also confirmed in a programme that will see shows staged across more than 50 venues.

Visiting acts lined up include Ed Gamble, Fascinating Aida, Stewart Lee, Reginald D Hunter, Richard Herring and Sam Campbell, while the festival will feature a mix of stand-up galas, live podcast events, storytelling and musical show.

Which venues will host shows at the 2024 Glasgow International Comedy Festival?

Actress and comic Elaine C Smith will be appearing at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival in March. Picture: John Devlin

The venues will include the King’s Theatre, Oran Mor, The Stand Comedy Club, Blackfriars, The Garage, The Glee Club, Van Winkle West End, the Drygate Brewery, Saint Luke’s and the Winged Ox, and August House.

Festival director Krista MacDonald said: “The 2023 festival was outstanding, but it’s already looking like 2024 is going to be bigger and better.

"We still have incredibly exciting headline shows to announce, plus hundreds of shows in smaller venues so I’m fully anticipating to have more than 500 events, which will make the 2024 festival one of the biggest yet.

“We can’t wait to celebrate Glasgow as the funniest city in the world for 19 days of non-stop laughter, excellent comedy and the city’s famous community spirit.”

How many shows will there be at the 2024 Glasgow International Comedy Festival?

Annabelle Christie, chair of Glasgow Life, one of the festival’s key funder, said: “A much-loved highlight of the city’s rich cultural events calendar, the Glasgow International Comedy Festival has grown in scale and reputation over the years to become Scotland’s largest dedicated comedy festival.

"It is renowned for showcasing a fantastic and diverse range of established and emerging comic talent, and offering a great variety of options, from traditional stand-up comedy to improv, magic, musical and drag shows.

“Last year’s festival, which featured more than 400 shows staged at over 40 venues, was hugely successful, and the 2024 festival is gearing up to make an even bigger impact.