2 . Barry from Eastenders (Shaun Williamson)

There are icons of silver screen, there are Oscar winners, Bafta winners and Golden Globe winners, but are there any of these global stars that you would rather sing with on stage than the coolest man of TV - Shaun Williamson. The star of Eastenders, Extras, Life’s Too Short and more recently a million viral videos, Shaun has now taken the UK music scene by storm, bringing BARRIOKE to thousands of music lovers at festivals and sold out venues! Barrioke is on at Saint Luke's & The WInged Ox at 8pm on Saturday, March 18.

Photo: Glasgow International Comedy Festival