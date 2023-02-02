Now one of the biggest events of its type in Europe, there more than 250 shows to enjoy including some of the biggest names in comedy.
In common with most cultural events it was hit hard by the glebal pandemic, but it now back to its best, with a particularly strong lineup in 2023.
Here are 11 of the biggest names you can catch – and when and where they are playing.
1. Judy Murray
Fresh from total sell out Edinburgh Fringe 2022, Judy Murray and her son Duncan (the OTHER Murray brother) present a unique, one-off show featuring special guests, Q&A's and a desperate attempt from Duncan to win his mum's approval. 'The Duncan and Judy Murray Show - Mother's Day Special' is on at the King's Theatre at 7.30pm on Sunday, March 19.
Photo: Glasgow Comedy Festival
2. Barry from Eastenders (Shaun Williamson)
There are icons of silver screen, there are Oscar winners, Bafta winners and Golden Globe winners, but are there any of these global stars that you would rather sing with on stage than the coolest man of TV - Shaun Williamson. The star of Eastenders, Extras, Life’s Too Short and more recently a million viral videos, Shaun has now taken the UK music scene by storm, bringing BARRIOKE to thousands of music lovers at festivals and sold out venues! Barrioke is on at Saint Luke's & The WInged Ox at 8pm on Saturday, March 18.
Photo: Glasgow International Comedy Festival
3. Frankie Boyle
Frankie Boyle’s on tour. Buy a ticket, because by the time he arrives, the currency will be worthless and you and your neighbours part of a struggling militia that could probably use a few laughs. Frankie Boyle: Lap of Shame is on at the King's Theatre at 7.30pm on Wenesday, March 15.
Photo: Glasgow International Comedy Festival
4. Kaye Adams
There isn't much that scares Kaye Adams. National TV? Controlling a panel of Loose Women? Easy. Live Radio phone-in show? Like falling off a log. Approaching 60 though...WAAAHHHHH!!! That's terrifying!! However, with the help of her filter-free friend Karen, some well known guests and most importantly, YOU, she might just learn... How To Be 60. Kaye Adams: How To Be 60 Live! is on at the Oran Mor at 7pm on Tuesday, March 21.
Photo: Glasgow International Comedy Festival