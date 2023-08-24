From Call of Duty to Starfield, here are five of the most-anticipated game announcements from Gamescom.

The largest video game show in Europe, Gamescom kicked off in Cologne earlier this week. Here are five of the most anticipated announcements from the event.

Starfield

Made by Bethesda, the studio behind games such as Fallout and Elder Scrolls, Starfield is the company’s first new universe in 25-years. The developers opened Gamescom by showing off a new trailer set to a dramatic cover of Rocket Man by Elton John. Landing on Wednesday September 6, the open world role-playing game is an Xbox console exclusive, also available on PC.

Little Nightmares 3

Bandai Namco announced that Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games is working on a new addition to the Little Nightmares universe. Playing as children Low and Alone, you must solve puzzles, work together and face off against a variety of monsters to escape the Nowhere. Little Nightmares III will be released in 2024 on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Ahead of its November release, Activision unveiled the world gameplay premiere of Modern Warfare III as part of Opening Night Live at Gamescom. With a trailer which focused on the game’s first mission, “Operation 627”, developers also confirmed when the Call of Duty Next event will take place and the dates for the upcoming MW3 multiplayer beta.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft showed off their dedication to creating an authentic and immersive experience for players with the trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which focuses on a conversation, fully voiced in Arabic, between protagonist Basim and his companion Roshan. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 5 with Arabic as the game’s default language to maintain historical accuracy, though the game will include lip-syncing for English too.

Alan Wake 2