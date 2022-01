Coming after Marvel’s Infinity Saga, Eternals introduces a new group of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film has received mixed reviews, with just 47% on Rotten Tomatoes and 52% on Metacritic.

When compared to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, another recent MCU release, Eternals pales in comparison to Shang-Chi’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and 71% on Metacritic.

Eternals premiered in cinemas in the UK on November 5th.

Here’s all you need to know about the movie, including when you will be able watch it at home on Disney Plus.

Who are the Eternals?

Eternals focuses on the largest single team of superheroes yet introduced in the MCU. Photo: Disney Plus

The film centres around the Eternals, a race of immortal beings that give the Marvel movie its name.

The group are gifted with superhuman powers and have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years.

They are under strict instructions not to interfere with human troubles and conflicts, which explains why they never appeared in any of the previous MCU movies, including te battle against Thanos.

Instead, they are only allowed to reunite to battle evil creatures called Deviants, which is the action around which this film is based.

When is Eternals coming out on Disney Plus?

Disney has confirmed that Eternals will be available to watch on Disney Plus on January 12th, 2022.

This comes just a few short weeks after Hawkeye’s season finale, following Disney’s timeline of having just short breaks in between new Marvel content on the streaming platform.

With a wide array of films and TV shows to choose from when it comes to the MCU, Disney simply doesn’t need to take longer breaks.

How many end credits scenes are in Eternals?

Anyone who has watched movies from the MCU before will know that you always get a little something extra once the credits have stopped rolling.

Eternals is no different, and actually offer two post credit scenes.

Both introduce new characters that will likely become important in the MCU later on, in true Marvel style.

One of the characters is played by Harry Styles, a newcomer to the franchise and a continuation of the singer’s acting career after starring in Dunkirk and other projects.

Who is Kit Harrington in Eternals?

Game of Thrones fans will have noticed that there’s a mini cast reunion on the set of Eternals, as stars from the HBO show, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden, also star in the film.

Mr Harrington played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, one of the few characters to survive until the very end.

Richard Madden’s character, Robb Stark, was not so lucky, getting killed off in Season Three.

They are not the first Game of Thrones stars to star in the MCU, with Peter Dinklage playing a towering blacksmith in Avengers: Infinity War, Natalie Dormer making a brief appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, and Emilia Clarke being cast in the upcoming series, Secret Invasion.

In Eternals, Kit Harrington plays Dane Whitman, another talented swordsman who battles evil.