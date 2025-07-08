Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billie Eilish, Hydro, Glasgow ★★★★

For all its provocative title, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour is suitably named for the impact and dynamic of the show which took place entirely in the round – or in the rectangle, really – with her bandmates corralled in sunken stages while Eilish worked every inch of available space.

With additional projections onto the surface of the stage and around a suspended canopy, and pyro close enough to singe the drummer’s eyebrows, this was the kind of audacious production set-up more usually favoured by veteran stadium supergroups.

Billie Eilish had an audience of 13,000 backing singers (Picture: Henry Hwu)

She may still be in her early twenties, but Eilish is already a multiple award winner and everything about the performance testified to her confidence, as she happily milked the hysteria of her fans and brought them in closer with some handheld camera shots of herself and fellow musicians during the irresistibly bouncy Bad Guy.

At times, the audibility of her lyrics suffered in the bass boom barrage of the early part of the set but Eilish was never without her 13,000 backing singers, who were particularly on point with the counter vocal lines on Wildflower. She appealed successfully for quiet in order to live loop the opening plainsong harmony of When the Party’s Over and lay supine on the stage, creating another intimate moment in an enormous show.

