One of the biggest pop stars on the planet is in Scotland this month.

Ever since her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topped charts around the world in 2019, Billie Eilish has been one of the best-selling artists in the world.

There have been two more studio albums, 2001’s Happier Than Ever and last year’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, along with a string of hit singles including Bad Guy, No Time to Die, Everything I Wanted, Happier Than Ever, Lunch and Ocean Eyes.

Along the way she’s won nine Grammy Awards (from 25 nominations), two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards.

Amidst those achievements she’s also become the youngest person to headline Glastonbury.

So there will be great excitement when she arrives Glasgow for her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

When is Billie Eilish playing Glasgow?

Billie Eilish will play the OVO Hydro on Monday, July 7, and Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Doors will open at 6.30pm for both shows.

Who is supporting Billie Eilish at her Glasgow gig?

Billie Eilish has announced that her support act for Glasgow will be American singer and songwriter Syd. Originally finding fame as part of hiphop collective Odd Future, she released her second solo album Broken Hearts Club in 2022.

What are the stage times for Billie Eilish in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6pm and no further official stage time have been confirmed. Having said that, judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect Syd to start at some time between 7pm and 7.30pm, with Billie Eilish’s set beginning between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will be finished by 11pm at the latest.

Are tickets still available for Billie Eilish?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck, although remaining tickets are priced from a wallet-bursting £145.40. If you have deep pockets you can get tickets here.

Are there any age restrictions at Billie Eilish’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing areas and over-8s in the seated sections. All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What are the drinks prices at Billie Eilish’s gig?

Here’s how much you’ll be paying at the bar:

Pint of Madri: £7.90

Pint of Aspall Cyder Blush: £7.60

Wine: £7.80

Pinot Grigio Fizz: £8.50

Can of soft drink: £2.40

Bottle of water: £3.10

Spirits: £5.80

Mixers: £1.10

What is the likely Billie Eilish setlist?

Billie Eilish seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow.