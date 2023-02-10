Scotland is no stranger to dropping a quality tune and since Valentine’s Day 2023 is just around the corner here are some romantic picks from the list.

We may be a wee country, but Scotland has offered the world its fair share of excellent films, TV shows and songs over the years. This national portfolio boasts all kinds of genres but excels in the romantic category as seen by the success of Scotland’s romantic films, literature and other venues.

With Valentine's Day 2023 fast-approaching, it’s the perfect time to connect with this sentimental side of the Celtic classics and let them inspire you as well as remind you of the love you hold for your significant other.

So without further ado, here are 17 romantic Scottish songs for you and your dearest to enjoy together this Valentine’s Day.

1 . The Corries - Tiree Love Song "He-ree ho-ro my Bonnie wee girl, He-ree ho-ro my fair one, Will you come away, my love, To be my own, my rare one?"

2 . Eddi Reader - Ae Fond Kiss "Ae fond kiss and then we sever, Ae fareweel, alas for ever, Deep in heart-wrung tears I'll pledge thee, Warring sighs and groans I'll wage thee."

3 . Biffy Clyro - Space "I get lost sometimes, With you, I am fine, I get lost so I'll follow the light to your heart."

4 . The Skye Boat Song (Outlander Theme Song) "Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, Say, could that lass be I? Merry of soul, she sailed on a day, Over the sea to Skye."