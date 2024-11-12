With dates lined up for both Edinburgh and Glasgow, here’s how you can get tickets for Andy Murray’s upcoming theatre show.

Andy Murray has announced that he will take to the centre stage with a new theatre tour next tour.

The former world number one shared on social media that he will be “stepping onto a different stage” with his upcoming tour which will stop in cities including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

It’s as Murray marks a new chapter of his life, with the show set to lift the lid on his biggest moments, reflect on his career and provide a behind-the-scenes look at the world of tennis while in conversation with sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter.

Speaking on the tour, Murray said: “After I retired this Summer, I wanted to try some different things. I don’t think a tennis player has done anything like this before so it felt like a great challenge for me. I haven’t stepped on a tennis court for a long time, so hopefully my fans will enjoy seeing me in this new setting.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Andy Murray’s upcoming theatre tour, including how to get tickets.

Andy Murray pictured playing in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Club on Wednesday. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

What will Andy Murray’s theatre tour be about?

Named Centre Stage, Murray’s upcoming tour will see the now retired tennis player being interviewed by broadcaster Andrew Cotter.

Having interviewed Murray a number of times throughout his career, the pair have an excellent rapport and as such fans can expect the intimate event to really dive into his career. However, theatregoers will be asked to leave their phones at the door.

In an interview with GQ, Murray revealed that he was interested in trying things which “make me feel a bit uncomfortable”.

He said: “My biggest fear is agreeing to do something like this and then no one wants to come along and watch it.”

Andy Murray will take to ‘Centre Stage’ for shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Andy Murray will perform four theatre shows around the UK next June. With two shows in Scotland, he will also take to the stage for two nights in London.

Wednesday, June 18 2025 -SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Thursday, June 19 2025 - Edinburgh Playhouse

Saturday, June 21 2025 - Eventim Apollo, London

Sunday, June 29 2025 - New Wimbledon Theatre, London

Andy Murray will take his tour to Glasgow's SEC Armadillo. | AFP via Getty Images

How to get Andy Murray tickets

If you’re hoping to catch the tennis legend in conversation with Cotter, tickets for all dates go on sale from 10am on Thursday, November 14.

To be in with the best chance of securing courtside seats, you can sign up for the waiting list through Andy Murray’s website.

In addition, if you’re hoping to grab tickets for his Glasgow show fans of the sportsman can register for the Scottish Event Campus newsletter to receive access to pre-sale tickets for his SEC Armadillo show. Pre-sale for Andy Murray’s Glasgow show will begin a day early, from 10am on Wednesday, November 13.

Meanwhile, for his Edinburgh Playhouse show, tickets can be purchased from ATG Tickets.