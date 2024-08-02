Andy Murray recieved £2million for winning the 2016 Wimbledon Championship alone. | Getty Images

It looks like Sir Andy Murray won’t be worrying too much about how to fund his retirement plans.

Glasgow-born Sir Andy Murray is widely considered to be the greatest British men's tennis player in history, with his 46 singles titles placing him at 14th on the world all-time list.

Despite playing at the same time as three of the most talented players the sport has ever seen - in Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - Murray has still managed to win his fair share of games, and finals, against the trio.

He's been world number one for 41 weeks, finishing 2016 in top spot, and has managed to convert 11 grand slam final appearances into three wins - one at the US Open and two at Wimbledon.

There's also the small matter of winning back-to-back singles gold medals at the Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro.

He’s just made his swansong at the Paris Olympics with a quarter-final exit in the men’s doubles alongside Dan Evans - meaning a dream finale of a fourth Olympic medal failed to transpire.

With his great success on court came great wealth - a single major win offers a £2 million pay day.

But just how large a fortune has Andy Murray amassed? Here’s what we know.

How much prize money has Andy Murray made?

Andy Murray’s 46 career wins, along with numerous runners-up and semi-final places have seen him earn a total of $64,677,584 in prize money - around £50 million.

It puts him fourth in the list of tennis players who have won the most money - after Novak Djokovic ($181 million and counting), Rafael Nadal ($134 million) and Roger Federer ($130 million).

What sponsorship and advertising contracts has Andy Murray signed

Andy Murray signed his first lucrative major sportswear deal in 2009 with Adidas - a five year deal worth around £30million. When that contract was not renewed he switched to a four year deal with clothing manufacturer Under Armour reportedly worth around £20,000. In 2019 he signed a final deal with British sportswear company Castore.

Aside from those major deals, Andy Murray also had a number of ‘sleeve sponsors’ including Taiwanese luxury fashion house Shiatzy Chen, the Royal Bank of Scotland and Highland Spring.

He used Head tennis rackets and appeared in advertisements for the brand - appearing in plenty of other ads over the years for the likes of car manufacturer Jaguar, gaming giant Nintendo, retailer Tennis Warehouse and watchmaker Rado.

Murray is also a brand ambassador for American Express.

What investments has Andy Murray made?

Andy Murray carries out his investment and business dealings through his company 77 Management which is valued at over £21 million.

His most eye-catching aquisition was the around £2million he spent on Cromlix House - turning the property and its surrounding estate into a luxury hotel featuring fine fining near his Scottish hometown of Dunblane. Guests pay a minimum of £300 a night to stay at the hotel.

Murray’s sponsorship deal with luxury sportswear company Castore has turned into a serious investment which has benefited both parties. He now works with the company on his own personalised Castore clothing collection, labelled AMC.

The increasingly popular sport of Padel (a mixture of tennis and squash) is another place Murray has invested his cash - both with the court intallers Game4Padel and by launching his own franchaise (Team AD/vantage) to contest the Hexagon Cup in Madrid each February.

Meanwhile, his interest in technology has seen him expand his portfolio into that sector - with investments in rewards platform Perkbox, currency exchange portal WeSwap, tech startup GoodBox and doctor on-demand service ZoomDoc.

What is Andy Murray’s total net worth?

Taking everything into consideration it is likely that Andy Murray has made almost as much out of sponsorship, advertising deals and investments as he has won prize money, meaning he is likely to be worth between £85 million and £100 million.

Where does Andy Murray rank amongs the world’s richest tennis players?