Andy Murray at the Majors: How the Scot performed at the big four tennis tournament - and how many he won
Glasgow-born Sir Andy Murray is widely considered to be the greatest British men's tennis player in history.
Despite playing at the same time as three of the most talented players the sport has ever seen - in Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - Murray has still managed to win his fair share of games, and finals, against the trio.
He’s lifted a remarkable 46 ranking singles titles (placing him 14th on the world all-time list), spent 41 weeks as world number one, and won back-to-back singles gold medals at the Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro.
But tennis players are always judged by how well they did in the four ‘major’ Grand Slam titles - the Australian Open, French Open, US Open and Wimbledon.
Here’s how Murray performed during his career.
How many Grand Slam titles did Andy Murray win?
In his career Andy Murray won a total of three Grand Slam titles, namely the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in both 2013 and 2016.
Who did Andy Murray beat to win his three Grand Slam finals?
In the 2012 US Open final Murray beat defending champion Novak Djokovic in an epic five-setter 7–6, 7–5, 2–6, 3–6, 6–2.
The 2013 Wimbledon final saw Murray triumph over Djokovic again - the then world number one being defeated in straight sets in three hours and nine minutes, 6–4, 7–5, 6–4.
It was a straight sets win for Murray again in the Wimbledon 2016 final, although he needed two tie breaks to beat Milos Raonic 6–4, 7–6 (7–3), 7–6 (7–2).
How many Grand Slam finals did Andy Murray reach?
Andy Murray reached 11 Grand Slam finals in total, losing eight of them.
Who beat Andy Murray in his eight Grand Slam final defeats?
The short answer to who stopped Andy Murray winning more Grand Slams is ‘Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer’. Here’s how the pair took turns to thwart the Scot in finals.
In the 2008 US Open final Roger Federer beat Murray 6-2 7-5 6-2
In the 2010 Australian Open final Roger Federer beat Murray 6-3 6-4 7-6 (13-11)
In the 2011 Australian Open final Novak Djokovic beat Murray 6-4 6-2 6-3
In the 2012 Wimbledon final Roger Federer beat Murray 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4
In the 2013 Australian Open Novak Djokovic beat Murray 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-2
In the 2015 Australian Open final Novak Djokovic beat Murray 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-0
In the 2016 Australian Open final defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murray in a rematch of the previous year's final, 6–1, 7–5, 7–6 (7–3)
In the 2016 French Open final Novak Djokovic won his first title at Roland Garros, beating Murray 3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4.
