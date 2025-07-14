Rian Dawson, Jack Barakat, Alex Gaskarth and Zack Merrick of All Time Low. | Getty Images

All Time Low will be joined during their 2026 OVO Hydro gig by Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong and The Paradox.

All Time Low have announced a huge show in Glasgow as part of their 2026 world tour.

Set to follow the North American leg of the Everyone's Talking! Tour, the pop punk band will play the OVO Hydro on Tuesday, January 20 next year.

Best known for songs such as Dear Maria, Count Me In and Weightless, All Time Low will release their tenth studio album in October.

Here is what you need to know about All Time Low Glasgow tickets, from presales to prices.

When will All Time Low perform in Glasgow? All 2026 UK tour dates

All Time Low will kick off the UK leg of their upcoming world tour in Glasgow on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

One of only four shows in the country, they will also visit Cardiff, Manchester and London.

Tuesday, January 20 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday, January 22 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Friday, January 23 2026 - Manchester Co Op Live

Saturday, January 24 2026 - London O2 Arena

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for All Time Low’s Glasgow show will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 18 via Ticketmaster.

When purchasing tickets, fans are advised to make sure they have a stable internet connection and that they register for an account on the ticket site ahead of time. Only one browser tab should be open when attempting to purchase tickets.

There is a limit of four tickets per person.

All Time Low presale

In addition to general sale, there are a number of presale options for All Time Low’s UK tour - including, specifically, their Glasgow show.

The first presale will open at 10am on Monday, July 14 for fans who pre-order the band’s new album or use the “no purchase necessary” link.

Then, Fan Club Presale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, July 15.

There is then Artist presale, which will be available to fans who sign up for specific tour dates on the All Time Low website.

Also available across all UK tour dates is Ticketmaster Presale and Spotify Presale.

Fans who are eligible for Ticketmaster presale will receive an email from the ticket agent with more details, with the sale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, July 16.

As for Spotify presale, fans who listen to All Time Low on the streaming platform will receive an email with an exclusive access code for the sale which kicks off at 10am on Thursday, July 17.

All Time Low performs. | Getty Images

All Time Low Glasgow presale

There are also three All Time Low presales exclusive to their Glasgow show.

The first is open to OVO customers registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme. This All Time Low presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 16.

Then there is the Gigs in Scotland presale, which fans access by signing up for an account on the website. This Glasgow presale will also begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 16.

In addition, there is also Venue Presale - also from 10am on Wednesday, July 16 - which can be accessed by registering for the SEC Newsletter.

All Time Low ticket prices

Ticket prices for All Time Low’s OVO Hydro show will range from £42.25 - £64.95.

Prices will vary from venue to venue, based on a number of factors including fees and seating availability.

All Time Low to be joined by Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong and The Paradox for UK tour

Across all of their 2026 UK tour dates - including Glasgow - All Time Low will be joined by Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong and The Paradox.

Brooks Betts, Jake Bundrick, and Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade perform on stage | Getty Images for Audacy

Having formed in 2005, American rock band Mayday Parade are best known for songs such as Jamie All Over and Miserable at Best.

Meanwhile, Four Year Strong have been also been active since the early 2000s. The American pop-punk group are known for songs including We All Float Down Here and Wasting Time (Eternal Summer).