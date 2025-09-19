Alex Warren is heading on a UK arena tour in 2026, with a show set for Glasgow. | Getty Images for MTV

With an arena show lined up for Glasgow, here is everything you need to know about Alex Warren tickets - including prices and presales.

Alex Warren is set to play a massive show in Glasgow next spring, as part of his Little Orphan Alex Live Tour.

Best known for his hit single Ordinary, the American social media star turned musician will perform at the OVO Hydro on Sunday, April 26. It will be his first UK arena shows, with his last gig in Glasgow at the O2 Academy in March.

Announcing the news with a comedy sketch referencing “little orphan Annie”, other 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates include London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Belfast and Dublin.

If you’re keen to get Alex Warren tickets, here’s everything you need to know.

Alex Warren Tour: Here’s when he will play Glasgow

After kicking off the UK leg of his tour in London, Alex Warren will perform in Newcastle and Birmingham, before stopping in Glasgow for a show on Sunday, April 26.

Monday, April 20 2026 - London O2 Arena

Tuesday, April 21 2026 - London O2 Arena

Thursday, April 23 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena

Friday, April 24 2026 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday, April 26 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Monday, April 27 2026 - Manchester Co-Op Live

Wednesday, April 29 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday, April 30 2026 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, May 02 2026 - Belfast SSE Arena Belfast

Wednesday, May 06 2026 - Dublin 3Arena

When will tickets go on sale?

General sale for Alex Warren tickets will begin at 9am on Friday, September 26 via sites including Ticketmaster, SeeTickets, and AXS.

Fans attempting to buy tickets should register for an account before the sale begins, and make sure to log in around 15 minutes early as Ticketmaster operate a waiting room for their sales.

Is there Alex Warren presale?

There will be several presales running for Alex Warren’s UK and Ireland tour dates - including his Glasgow show. Two of these presales, artist and Live Nation, will be available across all of his upcoming shows, while there are several which will only apply to his Scottish show.

To access artist presale, fans must register here ahead of the presale beginning at 9am on Tuesday, September 23.

Then there is Live Nation presale, which will start at 9am on Thursday, September 25. Fans can register for a My Live Nation account for Alex Warren presale access.

Alex Warren Glasgow presale

If you’re only interested in seeing him at the OVO Hydro, then there are two alternative options.

The first is only for OVO customers signed up for OVO Live, which will begin at 9am on Wednesday, September 24.

Then there is Gigs in Scotland presale, which is open to anyone who signs up for an account with the website, from 9am on Thursday, September 25.

All Alex Warren presales, at a glance Alex Warren artist presale: For all tour dates

Presale opens at 9am on Tuesday, September 23

For access you must sign up here Live Nation presale For all tour dates

Presale opens at 9am on Thursday, September 25

For access you must sign up for My Live Nation OVO presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 9am on Wednesday, September 24

Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only Gigs in Scotland presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 9am on Thursday, September 25

Access open to those with a Gigs in Scotland account

How much are Alex Warren tickets?

Alex Warren ticket prices are expected to range from £35 to £90 at face value, and from £44 to more than £95 including fees.

Based on available prices from his London, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle shows, how much you pay will vary depending on venue, ticket type and fees.