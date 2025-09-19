How much are Alex Warren tickets? Prices, presales and everything you need to know about his Glasgow gig
Alex Warren is set to play a massive show in Glasgow next spring, as part of his Little Orphan Alex Live Tour.
Best known for his hit single Ordinary, the American social media star turned musician will perform at the OVO Hydro on Sunday, April 26. It will be his first UK arena shows, with his last gig in Glasgow at the O2 Academy in March.
Announcing the news with a comedy sketch referencing “little orphan Annie”, other 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates include London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Belfast and Dublin.
If you’re keen to get Alex Warren tickets, here’s everything you need to know.
Alex Warren Tour: Here’s when he will play Glasgow
After kicking off the UK leg of his tour in London, Alex Warren will perform in Newcastle and Birmingham, before stopping in Glasgow for a show on Sunday, April 26.
- Monday, April 20 2026 - London O2 Arena
- Tuesday, April 21 2026 - London O2 Arena
- Thursday, April 23 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena
- Friday, April 24 2026 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Sunday, April 26 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Monday, April 27 2026 - Manchester Co-Op Live
- Wednesday, April 29 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Thursday, April 30 2026 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday, May 02 2026 - Belfast SSE Arena Belfast
- Wednesday, May 06 2026 - Dublin 3Arena
When will tickets go on sale?
General sale for Alex Warren tickets will begin at 9am on Friday, September 26 via sites including Ticketmaster, SeeTickets, and AXS.
Fans attempting to buy tickets should register for an account before the sale begins, and make sure to log in around 15 minutes early as Ticketmaster operate a waiting room for their sales.
Is there Alex Warren presale?
There will be several presales running for Alex Warren’s UK and Ireland tour dates - including his Glasgow show. Two of these presales, artist and Live Nation, will be available across all of his upcoming shows, while there are several which will only apply to his Scottish show.
To access artist presale, fans must register here ahead of the presale beginning at 9am on Tuesday, September 23.
Then there is Live Nation presale, which will start at 9am on Thursday, September 25. Fans can register for a My Live Nation account for Alex Warren presale access.
Alex Warren Glasgow presale
If you’re only interested in seeing him at the OVO Hydro, then there are two alternative options.
The first is only for OVO customers signed up for OVO Live, which will begin at 9am on Wednesday, September 24.
Then there is Gigs in Scotland presale, which is open to anyone who signs up for an account with the website, from 9am on Thursday, September 25.
Alex Warren artist presale:
- For all tour dates
- Presale opens at 9am on Tuesday, September 23
- For access you must sign up here
Live Nation presale
- For all tour dates
- Presale opens at 9am on Thursday, September 25
- For access you must sign up for My Live Nation
OVO presale:
- For Glasgow show only
- Presale opens at 9am on Wednesday, September 24
- Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only
Gigs in Scotland presale:
- For Glasgow show only
- Presale opens at 9am on Thursday, September 25
- Access open to those with a Gigs in Scotland account
How much are Alex Warren tickets?
Alex Warren ticket prices are expected to range from £35 to £90 at face value, and from £44 to more than £95 including fees.
Based on available prices from his London, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle shows, how much you pay will vary depending on venue, ticket type and fees.
For Alex Warren’s Glasgow OVO Hydro gig, tickets will range from £64.95 to £93.30.
