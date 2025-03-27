AJ Tracey performing on the Main Stage at TRNSMT Festival in 2019. | Getty Images

The London rapper will perform at the 300-capacity King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow.

AJ Tracey has announced that he will perform in Glasgow this Spring as part of a series of intimate UK shows.

The rapper and producer from West London will perform at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on Thursday, April 24, as part of the run of shows billed as “Not Even A Tour” where he will give audiences an early preview of his upcoming album.

Titled Don't Die Before You're Dead, it is AJ Tracey’s third studio album which will be released on June 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about AJ Tracey’s UK tour and Glasgow show, from tickets to presale.

When is AJ Tracey’s Glasgow show?

AJ Tracey will perform at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

King Tut's Wah Wah Hut is a 300-capacity venue. | Google Maps

AJ Tracey UK tour dates

As part of AJ Tracey’s intimate venue tour, he will perform in ten cities around the UK - including Glasgow.

The “Not Even A Tour” will kick off in Blackpool with the rapper performing in a number of small venues around the country.

Monday, April 21 2025 - Blackpool Blackpool Bootleg Social

Thursday, April 24 2025 - Glasgow King Tuts

Mon April 28 2025 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Grove, Newcastle

Thursday, May 01 2025 - Liverpool Arts Club Liverpool - Loft

Monday, May 05 2025 - London One Ninety Four

Thursday, May 08 2025 - Bedford Bedford Esquires

Monday, May 12 2025 - Bristol Exchange Bristol

Thursday, May 15 2025 - Southampton Southampton Joiners

Monday, May 19 2025 - Ipswich Baths

Friday, May 23 2025 - Nottingham Bodega Social Club

When do AJ Tracey tickets go on sale?

Tickets for AJ Tracey’s small venue UK tour will go on sale from Wednesday, April 2 at 12pm. They will be available from sites including Ticketmaster.

For AJ Tracey’s Glasgow show, fans can purchase tickets from TicketWeb.

'Ladbroke Grove' rapper AJ Tracey.

AJ Tracey presale

There will be a limited number of presale tickets available directly through AJ Tracey’s website. Fans can sign up for early ticket access here.

It will be worth keeping an eye out on your email for further information regarding artist presale, which will begin at 12pm on Wednesday, April 2.

AJ Tracey fans in Glasgow will also be able to access presale tickets through O2 Priority. Available for Virgin Media and O2 customers, fans can register for the rewards scheme to receive access to the presale tickets from 12pm on Wednesday, April 2.

When does AJ Tracey presale begin?

O2 Priority and artist presale for AJ Tracey will begin at 12pm on Wednesday, April 2.

How much are AJ Tracey tickets?

Ticket prices for AJ Tracey’s show at King Tut’s in Glasgow haven’t been confirmed yet, but looking at prices for other dates on the tour fans can expect to pay upwards of £22 per ticket.