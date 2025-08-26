10cc will bring their 'And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour' to Scotland in 2026. | Getty Images

From when tickets go on sale to prices and presales, here's what you need to know about tickets for 10cc's 2026 tour dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

10cc are set to play shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen in 2026 for their And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour.

The English rock band will kick off their string of UK dates in York next March, with shows at Aberdeen Music Hall on Monday, March 9 and at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, March 10.

The group will play their top hits including Rubber Bullets and I’m Not In Love, with stops planned for cities including Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham and more.

It follows their show at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow earlier this year.

Speaking on the tour, co-founder Graham Gouldman said: “The tour title is not an expression of exasperation, but a humorous nod to the fact we’re out doing it again. We’ve had the Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, then the Ultimate Ultimate tour and couldn’t add a third. Our audiences know what to expect – hit after hit after hit, with a few variations.”

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for 10cc’s upcoming Scottish shows - including presale.

With shows lined up from March until July, 10cc’s shows in Aberdeen and Glasgow will take place in March next year.

They will first play the Granite City’s Music Hall on March 9 before heading down south to Glasgow Royal Concert Hall for a show on Tuesday, March 10.

10cc 2026 UK tour dates

Wednesday, March 04 2026 - York Barbican

Thursday, March 05 2026 - Gateshead Glasshouse

Friday, March 06 2026 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Saturday, March 07 2026 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Monday, March 09 2026 - Aberdeen Music Hall

Tuesday, March 10 2026 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday, March 12 2026 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Friday, March 13 2026 - Portsmouth Guildhall

Saturday, March 14 2026 - Plymouth Pavilions

Monday, March 16 2026 - Oxford New Theatre

Tuesday, March 17 2026 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday, March 18 2026 - Sheffield City Hall

Friday, March 20 2026 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday, March 21 2026 - Swansea Building Society Arena

Sunday, March 22 2026 - Woking New Victoria Theatre

Tuesday, March 24 2026 - Bristol Beacon

Wednesday, March 25 2026 - Bournemouth Pavilion

Thursday, March 26 2026 - Ipswich Regent

Sunday, June 28 2026 - Norwich Theatre Royal

Monday, June 29 2026 - Cardiff New Theatre

Tuesday, June 30 2026 - Brighton Dome

Wednesday, July 01 2026 - London Royal Albert Hall

When do 10cc tickets go on sale?

Tickets for 10cc’s upcoming tour dates - including their shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen - will go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 29.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster for shows including Glasgow, Ticketline, and through each venue.

For 10cc’s Scottish shows, tickets can be purchased through Glasgow Life’s website or by visiting Aberdeen Performing Arts online.

Graham Gouldman, Eric Stewart and Rick Fenn performing with English rock band 10cc in 1978. | Getty Images

Is there 10cc presale? How to access tickets early for band’s Glasgow and Aberdeen shows

For a handful of 10cc’s upcoming shows, fans who have previously seen the band and booked tickets via Ticketmaster will be able to access “Past Bookers” presale tickets, which will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, August 28.

This presale will be available for Glasgow, as well as the following shows: York, Gateshead, Southend-on-Sea, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Swansea, Woking and Bristol.

Meanwhile, for their Aberdeen show priority tickets will likely only be available for Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts who will be allowed access ahead of the general public. Further details will be available to members.

How much are 10cc tickets?

Ticket prices for 10cc’s show in Glasgow will range from £47.42 to £53.02, which includes a 12% booking fee, with £1.50 added to the price which goes towards the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Restoration Fund.