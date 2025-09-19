2 . Kirkwall Hotel

Located in Kirkwall, the largest town in the Orkney Islands, the Kirkwall Hotel has an enviable location looking out over the harbour. Skippers bar offers plenty of local ales and whiskies, while the Harbour Menu has a menu making the most of local produce. They are particularly proud of their breakfast which includes local butchers’ sausages, haggis, black pudding, free-range eggs and locally baked bread. Pauline was impressed about how her four-legged friend was treated, saying: "Staf love-bombed our dog on arrival and the room had a special pillow and a doggy bag for her. The best." | www.booking.com