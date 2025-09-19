Scotland is a country blessed with a wide range of wonderful hotels for every taste and budget - from sprawling five star country houses, to quirky rooms above traditional pubs.
But not all are suitable for the whole family - and by that we mean the four-legged friends that become such an intrinsic part of our lives.
It can be hard to leave your dog behind when you go away for a short break, with kennels providing yet another unwanted expense in these pricey times.
Luckily some hotels are positively welcoming to our pups - we’re talking specially-provided beds and dog towels, a jar of treats on the reception desk, a doggy bar menu, and puppuccinos on tap.
To find out the best places we asked our army of readers for their recommendations.
Here are 10 hotels that got tails wagging.
1. The Garrison
Located in the Highland town of Fort William, The Garrison was highly rated by reader Geoffrey who said: "They didn't downgrade my room because of the dog and they offered food for her at breakfast. Most hotels put you in a side room with a dog if it's sitting with you at breakfast. I've had a lot of substandard rooms in hotels because of having a dog". The hotel offers bathrobes, free WiFi, a bar a coffee shop, and choice of continental or full English options. | www.booking.com
2. Kirkwall Hotel
Located in Kirkwall, the largest town in the Orkney Islands, the Kirkwall Hotel has an enviable location looking out over the harbour. Skippers bar offers plenty of local ales and whiskies, while the Harbour Menu has a menu making the most of local produce. They are particularly proud of their breakfast which includes local butchers’ sausages, haggis, black pudding, free-range eggs and locally baked bread. Pauline was impressed about how her four-legged friend was treated, saying: "Staf love-bombed our dog on arrival and the room had a special pillow and a doggy bag for her. The best." | www.booking.com
3. The Salutation Hotel
For doggy adventures in Perth our readers recommend the historic and award-winning Salutation Hotel. Perfectly located near the River Tay, it has a traditional restaurant offering fresh local produce and full Scottish breakfasts, while Reids Bar offers a large selection of malt whiskeys, healthy lunches and light meals. Pauline said: "We've always been made very welcome. We can take the dog to breakfast and get sat in our own dining room." | www.booking.com
4. Eddrachilles Hotel
Located in Scourie, a picturesque village on the north west coast of Scotland, about halfway between Ullapool and Durness, the Eddrachilles Hotel apparently "spoil the dogs as much as they spoil their human guests". While there you can enjoy Scottish cuisine in the restaurant, relax at the bar and unwind in the garden (which the dog will enjoy too). | www.booking.com