Velcro Dogs: Here are the 17 stickiest breeds of adorable dog that just want to be close to you

There are an estimated 13 million pet dogs in the UK - and that number keeps rising.
If you are looking to join the doggy club you have plenty of research to do - the Kennel Club recognises 221 different breeds of pedigree dog and there are also numerous crossbreeds, from mongrels to so-called ‘designer dogs’ like Labradoodles.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
Different breeds of dog also tend to have different personalities, with some falling into the group lovingly called ‘velcro dogs’.
These are the pets that just love their owners so much they want to be as close to them as they can, 24 hours a day.
They will be less than understanding of any social life that you may have, instead being keen for another night on the couch.
Here are 17 breeds that fit the bill as velcro dogs.