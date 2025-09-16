These breeds of dog are all likely to become stuck on you.placeholder image
Velcro Dogs: Here are the 17 stickiest breeds of adorable dog that just want to be close to you

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:59 BST

You may never be alone in the toilet again if you welcome one of these pups into your home.

There are an estimated 13 million pet dogs in the UK - and that number keeps rising.

If you are looking to join the doggy club you have plenty of research to do - the Kennel Club recognises 221 different breeds of pedigree dog and there are also numerous crossbreeds, from mongrels to so-called ‘designer dogs’ like Labradoodles.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have different personalities, with some falling into the group lovingly called ‘velcro dogs’.

These are the pets that just love their owners so much they want to be as close to them as they can, 24 hours a day.

They will be less than understanding of any social life that you may have, instead being keen for another night on the couch.

Here are 17 breeds that fit the bill as velcro dogs.

Bred to be glorified lap warmers for French royalty, Papillons are born to stick like velcro.

1. Papillon

Bred to be glorified lap warmers for French royalty, Papillons are born to stick like velcro. | Canva/Getty Images

Talking about lap dogs, the Pomeranian is probably the ultimate example. They're pretty much been bred to curl up on humans, a trait that made them much beloved of Queen Victoria.

2. Pomeranian

Talking about lap dogs, the Pomeranian is probably the ultimate example. They're pretty much been bred to curl up on humans, a trait that made them much beloved of Queen Victoria. | Canva/Getty Images

Every step you take, every move you make, your Frenchie will be watching you. The UK's second most popular pet is unlikely to leave you alone for a second.

3. French Bulldog

Every step you take, every move you make, your Frenchie will be watching you. The UK's second most popular pet is unlikely to leave you alone for a second. | Canva/Getty Images

One of the potential issues with velcro dogs is that the deperate need to be with you can lead to seperation anxiety if they are left alone too often - sometimes leading to destructive behaviour. That's the case for the lap-loving Pug so, if you want a breed you can leave alone for a few hours, you should maybe miss this dog off the list.

4. Pug

One of the potential issues with velcro dogs is that the deperate need to be with you can lead to seperation anxiety if they are left alone too often - sometimes leading to destructive behaviour. That's the case for the lap-loving Pug so, if you want a breed you can leave alone for a few hours, you should maybe miss this dog off the list. | Canva/Getty Images

