New managers announced for ‘peaceful’ Scottish island whisky hotel

A grand Scottish island hotel known for its peaceful, seaside location, is under new management.

The Islay House Hotel, which was put on the market in April 2024 for £3M has been taken on by Perth-based 7Hospitality Management (7H) after being sold in late 2024.

The house , which originates from the 17th century, has most recently been run as a hotel following its sale in 2014 by the family of retired United States Navy Top Gun Captain Thomas Friedrich, who lived in the property for 20 years.

Islay House Hotel has new management after being sold in 2024. | contributed

Major renovations were carried out following the building’s purchase by a group of investors, with the property first opening as a hotel in 2016.

It was put on the market last year , having closed in 2023. But it is now entering a new chapter with the appointment of 7H, whose portfolio of venues includes 9 The Links St Andrews, The Grosvenor Hotel in Glasgow, Braid Hills Hotel in Edinburgh, Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Pitlochry and Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. The hotel was sold in October last year by a consortium to the Californian-based Payne-Clark family.

Situated in the heart of the whisky-famous island of Islay , Islay House Hotel combines 17th-century grandeur with modern Scottish hospitality. The new owners say they are committed to preserving the estate’s heritage while elevating the guest experience and have appointed 7H as operational partner to lead the hotel into its next era of success.

The property will benefit from 7H’s support across operations, sales, marketing, revenue strategy, and guest experience innovation. Renovation and brand initiatives are already in planning to honour the hotel’s legacy while positioning it as a leading luxury destination in the Inner Hebrides.

Martin MacPhail, managing director at 7H said: “This is a landmark moment for Islay House. We look forward to reintroducing this historic gem to the global market, offering guests a timeless yet refreshed Scottish experience.”