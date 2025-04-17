The 'magic' Scottish island hotel with 'incredible' sea views, cinema and outdoor sauna

This stunning Scottish island hotel has some new additions under its new ownership. Rosalind Erskine visited to find out more.

Spending time on any Scottish island is always a good idea. As a visitor, you feel very much like you’re leaving your life behind as you literally float away from the mainland. I’ve been fortunate to travel to most of our beautiful islands in the past few years (the next on my bucket list is Barra and landing on the infamous beach runway), but the one I’ve returned to most often is Islay. Regular visitors to this famous whisky island say it has a magical pull that keeps them coming back, and I’d agree. While it’s popular with whisky fans - it has nine distilleries, with another three on the way - it’s also home to wonderful wildlife, stunning scenery, historic castles and great food and drink. Whether you want to cycle, wander the landscape to see deer and eagles or just find out more about the island’s drams - there’s something for all.

Another Place The Machrie | Another Place The Machrie

One of the main hotels on the island is The Machrie, a four-star abode known for its golf course and uninterrupted views across Laggan Bay to the Atlantic Ocean. The stylish hotel is now under the ownership of Another Place, a wellness hotel brand known for its Lake hotel in the Lake District.

They took over The Machrie last year, and when I spoke to director David Vaughan, he said the plan was to introduce Another Place’s “active relaxation” ethos “getting out into the elements and giving guests the chance to explore.” They’ve purchased fat bikes, which are an ideal way to see the huge expanse of Big Strand beach beyond the golf course, and they’ve introduced a wild garden, which has two wood fired outdoor hot tubs, a plunge pool and an outdoor sauna, all overlooking the greens and to the horizon beyond.

Another Place The Lake also has a range of restaurants whereas The Machrie has one - 18 Restaurant and Bar - which serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon teas. There are plans to build a glass building within the courtyard at the centre of the hotel and serve, Mr Vaughan said, “more relaxed food such as venison burgers, lobster mac and cheese and oysters.”

For anyone visiting for a repeat stay, things look the same. There’s still the stylish Kit Hemp inspired interiors filled with complimenting patterns and colours, as well as the huge art collection. Rooms, including our ground floor, dog-friendly double room, are light, bright and airy with white walls, a teal sofa and pattern coral curtains. The bathroom had a walk in shower and tub, with full sized, amazing smelling, Land & Water toiletries. Robes and slippers were supplied along with tea and coffee, and Tunnocks teacakes. We also enjoyed mini Machrie whiskies during our stay.

One of the bedrooms in The Machrie on Islay | Another Place The Machrie

During our stay we dined at 18 Restaurant and Bar, enjoying the most amazing sunsets from the terrace. Head chef Calum Hall is heading into his third season at the hotel, having worked for Kinneuchar Estate, Macdonald Hotels and Loch Fyne Oysters previously. He said his favourite supplier is the island, and has been so inspired by Islay that he has written a love letter of sorts to his new-found-home.

The menu reflects this and is some of the best food I’ve had while visiting. The Loch Gruinart oysters are outstanding and while the panko breaded ones with horseradish and those served with cheese and hot sauce were delicious, it was the natural oysters with house vinaigrette and lemon that were the stand-out.

Starters of game pie - the kitchen’s take on a ploughman’s using Laphroaig cheese and homemade piccalilli - and scallops served with crumbled black pudding and slivers of crisp green apple - were sublime while the Port Charlotte lobster, served with a simple garlic butter and thick crispy chips was fresh, meaty and moreish. Delicious desserts were sticky toffee pudding and lemon posset (chocolate fans will love the chocolate rum cup).

Loch Grinuart oysters | Another Place The Machrie

It’d be easy to hardly leave the hotel with its Stag lounge room that has wonderful views; small cinema where guests can pick a film to watch; wild garden; games room and spa. But there’s so much to see on Islay. The hotel is currently running a whisky package with Bruichladdich distillery, where guests can book two nights bed and breakfast and get access to a bespoke tour, whisky and money off the Laddie shop.

We visited the BCorp distillery had a wonderfully engaging tour with tour guide Ashley, which ended in a warehouse tasting of three drams - Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore (those unsure of peat need not worry about this ‘peat monster’ as it was actually light and lovely). You can also hire the fat bikes from the hotel to see the beach or these wildlife and boat tours of the island.

If you loved the oysters, a trip to the Islay Oyster Shed is well worth it for a scenic lunch. After a day exploring, I had a relaxing massage in the tranquil spa courtesy of therapist Julia Pratas who sorted out all the tension in my back and neck, thanks to my work-life spent mainly hunched over a computer.

While we only spent two days on Islay and at The Machrie, it felt much longer and was a truly relaxing way to spend the start of the brilliant spring weather. The wild garden is an excellent addition to the offering of the hotel, and I’m looking forward to coming back to see the new dining space and enjoy more active relaxation - and drams - in one of the best spots in Scotland.

Hotel info

Another Place, The Machrie

Port Ellen, Isle of Islay PA42 7AN

01496 302310

