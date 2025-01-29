Get well and see the future? Here's how at ‘stunning’ Scottish retreat with a twist

A Scottish country house is hosting a celebration of the spring equinox with a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking to mark the start of spring and longer days with a weekend away, then a luxury Scottish retreat is offering a wellness retreat that includes wild swimming, life coaching and tarot card reading.

Dabton House, one of Dumfries and Galloway’s newest luxury venues, has partnered with Tribe Fortune, a luxury spiritual wellness brand that aim to redefine relaxation and self-care, to host their exclusive Spring Awakening Retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This three-day experience, taking place from Friday, 21 March 2025, to Monday, 24 March 2025, has been designed to inspire balance, clarity, and personal transformation, says the team at Dabton House.

Dabton House/Walker Keith

This event marks an exciting milestone in the region’s emergence as a destination for wellness and self-care. Surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Dumfries and Galloway, Dabton House offers the perfect haven for introspection, renewal and simply getting away from it all. Guests will enjoy the comfort of ensuite luxury accommodation, sauna and treatment room, woodlands, private gardens, and tranquil spaces to reconnect with nature.

The partnership between Dabton House and Tribe Fortune showcases two Dumfries and Galloway businesses united by a shared vision: bringing wellness tourism to the forefront and celebrating what the region has to offer.

Guests can look forward to

Daily Yoga and Pilates sessions to awaken the body.

Personalised Wellness Plan prepared by the Ayurvedic practitioner

Wild Swimming at Loch Ettrick for a refreshing connection with nature.

Art-in-Nature Walks to inspire creativity and mindfulness.

One to one Spiritual Life Coaching, helping align with your higher self.

Additionally, signature extras include: One to one Tarot Readings with Ripley Fletcher and Ayurvedic Shirodhara and Abhyanga Treatments, indulgent therapies for deep relaxation. As well as the wellness experiences, guests can look forward to meals made with local, organic produce crafted by Dabton House’s executive chef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dabton House

A spokesperson said: “Dabton House and Tribe Fortune are proud to be championing Dumfries and Galloway as a wellness destination, inviting guests from across the UK and beyond to discover the region’s charm and transformative power. This is a unique collaboration and a rare opportunity to connect with the unspoiled beauty of one of Scotland’s most serene regions, guided by leading wellness practitioners in a retreat that promises to rejuvenate and inspire.”