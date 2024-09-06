A new health, performance and wellbeing centre has opened in Glasgow’s west end. Rosalind Erskine went along to try and find some zen in her lunch break.

It’s lunchtime and I am sitting near one of Glasgow’s busiest roads, but instead of people watching or looking at the traffic, I’m being transported to a magical woodland, complete with the northern lights twinkling in the distance. This is TRIPP, a virtual reality guided meditation that’s been created by Keanu Reeves’ cousin. It’s just one of many wellness experiences available to book at Holon, a new health, performance and wellbeing centre that’s opened in Glasgow.

The flagship healing space in the heart of Glasgow’s west end is the brainchild of Oxford and Harvard graduate, 33-year-old Joshua Fields, who is from nearby Newton Mearns.

Holon offers a range of high-tech wellness services as part of their ‘mission to guide clients to optimal health and wellness’ including virtual reality to improve mental health, compression boots for inflammation and yoga to centre the body and mind.

When I arrive, Joshua gives me a tour of the different facilities and rooms at Holon, including the downstairs infrared sauna and ice bath, upstairs cosy yoga studio, red light therapy room and HBOT(Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy) room. Two comfortable armchairs in the main reception area are where the virtual reality and compression boot treatments take place.

First off, this isn’t like a day spa, although it has a very calming vibe to it, with neutral interiors, curved surfaces and soft lighting. None of this is accidental, the natural clay walls are painted in non toxic paint and the lighting system has been designed by former NASA engineers to change colour throughout the day to support the body’s natural circadian rhythm.

Joshua tells me that the clients at Holon fall into three categories - those seeking treatment for chronic illness, athletes and those looking to support their wellbeing. I’m in that third category as I have booked in on a day where I am tired but also mildly hungover thanks to an overzealous dinner the night before. One of the best ways to feel better, says Joshua, is by trying the infrared sauna and ice bath combo. The infrared sauna isn’t as intense as traditional saunas due to the infrared light, which heats the body from the inside out. I found it easy to lie down and relax in this space, which is equipped with Bluetooth speakers to play whatever music or podcasts you’d like. After a quick shower it was time to literally take the plunge into the ice bath. A cool 5 degrees, anyone who isn’t used to this can radio for a member of staff to supervise this activity, which takes place in a totally private space.

The infrared sauna and ice bath at Holon | Holon

Once dressed and feeling much fresher, it was time to chill with the TRIPP virtual reality meditation which has been described as ‘mind blowing’. Having tried to meditate as part of my daily yoga practice, I’m not a newbie but I do find it extremely hard to switch off. Having something to focus on - in this case a beautiful forest scene with northern lights and glowing orbs, helps calm the mind and the disembodied voice that guides a traditional bee breath meditation was very calming. Complete with herbal tea, I could have stayed here all afternoon.

My session ended with red light therapy, which is often used in sports such as the NFL. The red light frequency is absorbed by cells and can help pain, blood flow and muscle spasms. It can also help with pain from things like rheumatoid arthritis. After donning ‘matrix-like’ sunglasses, all you need to do is sit in front of the bank of lights and relax.

Joshua explained why he opened Holon, saying: “Although we’re new to Glasgow, these principles of healing are well established in functional medicine, also known as ‘root-cause medicine’. We’re looking at the ‘whole’ picture of what contributes to how someone feels: not just exercise, food, and sleep, but also toxins, micronutrients, gut health, light exposure, and the nervous system. Many of us suffer from a general sense of fatigue and lack of wellbeing, or simply not consistently reaching our best in sport. Rates of chronic disease are skyrocketing, and our current health system often fails those suffering the most. Many people are isolated, confused, and without access to the latest interventions that might help.”

After my treatments I stepped out onto the bustle of Great Western Road feeling more relaxed but energised and ready to tackle the rest of the day. With other therapies such as Vielight which can help concentration and brain fog, yoga classes and health checks which include blood tests, this won’t be the last time I’ll be visiting this zen-like new business.