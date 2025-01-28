The luxury Scottish hotels that offer amazing free wellness perks

Yoga in a Kimpton room | Contributed

The residents of these Glasgow and Edinburgh hotels can try all manner of gadgets

I always forget certain items when I pack

Toothpaste, socks and phone charger are my weak points.

However, you needn’t worry if you’re staying at a five-star Kimpton hotel, with Scottish locations on Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square and Glasgow’s Blythswood Square.

They have their excellent Forgot It, We’ve Got it perk, which offers residents a huge catalogue of miscellaneous stuff, including lint rollers, lip balm and tweezers, for free, if they’ve left something important at home. (Not socks though, sadly).

Even better, they’ve just extended this initiative, as part of a new Stay Well offering. As well as suggested urban trails, should you want to run in an unfamiliar city, and bespoke workouts in their Technogym downstairs, this launch means that you can borrow a selection of wellness items, while staying at the hotels.

This is how I find myself, on a Saturday night, watching The Traitors finale in my dressing gown, while wearing a glowing face mask that makes me resemble Jason from Friday the 13th. I’m a bit sad that I’m travelling solo, as there’s nobody to frighten. Still, I peek out of the window onto Charlotte Square, and make a pedestrian do a double take.

Kimpton Charlotte Square exterior | Contributed

This is a TheraFace mask, and you wear it for nine minutes to, they say, boost circulation and collagen production. It turns red first, then blue.

After the time is up, I look in the mirror, and my skin is totally glowing. Before I call the concierge and tell them that I’ve finished and that they can pick it up, I Google how much one of these costs, because I definitely need it. £549. Ooft. Still, I’m very happy to have been able to give this top gadget a whirl.

I also have a shot of their Theragun Massage Gun. I have a cheap dupe of this at home, but the OG is way more powerful. I target my tight trapezius, which is a bit less knotty than usual since I’d already been down to the Kimpton Charlotte Square’s basement spa, where there’s also a steam room and pool, a gym and fitness classes, to use the sauna.

There are other Stay Well gadgets available, including blue light blocking glasses, a grounding mat, mouth tape, Lumie SAD lamp, Therawave Roller, yoga mats (these are in the rooms’ cupboards as standard, and you can access classes via the telly) and even Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots. Unfortunately, you can’t fly with those on. Instead, these wader-length boots are designed to compress and massage your legs. I’m not trying them tonight, as I’d worry about not being able to remove them, after a recent embarrassing incident with my wellies.

All these offerings make staying in your room much more appealing, especially when you’ve already explored the hotel’s offerings.

I had lunch in the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant, Baba, where I tried their thick hummus and pita breads, followed by pork neck with pineapple, mojo verde and lardo, as well as coley, spiced sesame and red pepper sauce, yogurt and pine nuts.

Of course, this destination also boasts their fine-dining tasting menu restaurant, Aizle. Sadly, as part of my solo self-care therapy session, I already have an appointment with the Caesar salad and chips on the in-room dining menu.

I’ll also be trying their non edible Stay Well Room Service menu, which offers goodies including the ishga bath pack (£50).

This contains a bushel of their Hebridean seaweed, which you place under running water in their marble clad bathroom’s tub. I know, if I was doing this at home, my husband would complain about potential bath staining, but he’s not here, so ha ha. You also add a sachet of beautiful scented salts to the mix, and they include the brand’s Invigorating Oil for the final skincare flourish.

I steep myself in the peaty-coloured water until I’m a marinated prune.

Before bed, I also sample Ross J Barr’s Sleep Patches (£12). He’s a celebrity acupuncturist and wellness expert, who has worked with stars including Meghan Markle. You stick his sticky pads to your temples, and massage them to release the ingredients, which include wild jujube and coix seeds, and they emanate a hoppy-sort of soporific fragrance.

The magic works. I’m unconscious within minutes. When I wake up in the morning, I feel more virtuous than usual.

It’s lovely to stay in a hotel and for it not to be simply about scoffing and boozing.

Next time, I might even be brave enough to try those JetBoots.

