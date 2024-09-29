The Goring, London has royal approval and it’s just a wave away from Buckingham Palace

There are many enduring images from Kate Middleton's marriage to Prince William... not all of them involving her sister's flattering bridesmaid dress. If you remember the beaming bride-to-be waving to crowds as she arrived in Belgravia on the eve of the wedding, you no doubt caught a glimpse of The Goring. It was here, just a royal wave from Buckingham Palace, that Kate – accompanied by her family – chose to spend her last night as a single woman.

Opened by Otto Goring in 1910, it is now the only five-star luxury hotel in London still owned and run by the family who built it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steeped in history, it was used as a command centre for the Chief of Allied Forces following the outbreak of the First World War and was briefly annexed by the palace in 1953, to accommodate an influx of visiting monarchs for the coronation of the late Queen.

The five-star Goring hotel in Belgravia, London. Pic: David Cotsworth

Today it has 69 rooms and suites, all individually styled by English designers. The jewel in the crown is the Royal Suite, the hotel's exquisite penthouse.

Budget or boutique?

Rubbing shoulders with royalty, or at least following in their regal footsteps, comes at a price. No less than you'd expect for a hotel consistently ranked “one of the finest five star properties in the world” by the coveted Forbes Travel Guide award displayed at the entrance.

Room service

The Goring, in the heart of London's Belgravia, has been owned by the same family since it opened more than a century ago. Pic: Sim Photography

Times have changed since the early 1900s when The Goring won acclaim as the first hotel in the world to have bathrooms in all its rooms. After a session in the private gym, I could have whiled away an hour or two in our marble-adorned bathroom, with its state-of-the-art mood lighting and eye-level flat-screen TV at the foot of the bath. One of six one-bedroom Belgravia Suites, our accommodation also featured an elegant sitting room, with a feature marble fireplace and sink-into comfy sofas. Hand-made mahogany and maple furniture continued into the lavish bedroom, notable for its bespoke Gainsborough silk wall coverings.

Suite guests are attended to by the hotel's fleet of scarlet-coated footmen, there to fulfil your “each and every wish”. This includes an in-room drinks service at cocktail o'clock each evening.

Wining and dining

The Dining Room, the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant, reopened its doors in May, revealing a decadent new look inspired by London's palaces and grand residences. For all its Edwardian splendour, it's a fun place to eat, with twinkling chandeliers and other theatrical touches providing a slightly whimsical feel.

Meals can be enjoyed on The Veranda, a stylish pavilion linking the hotel and its large private garden. Pic: Contributed

Chef Graham Squire focuses on seasonal ingredient-led British dishes, with modern twists on old classics, such as Aylesbury duck with spiced pain perdu, and Rhug Estate lamb hot pot pie.

Eggs Drumkilbo, a lobster-based starter, famously a favourite of the late Queen Mother, seemed like a good place to begin. We continued with the highly-recommended Beef Wellington for two, and finished with the showstopping, liqueur-soaked rum baba, flambeed table-side in spectacular fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come morning, the room transforms into a calm and airy space where guests can choose from an all-encompassing breakfast/brunch menu.

Lunch can be enjoyed on The Veranda, a stylish pavilion linking the hotel and its large private garden. It's also a destination in its own right for those in search of an impeccably English afternoon tea (perhaps with a splash of Bolly).

The Dining Room, the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant, reopened its doors in May, revealing a decadent new look inspired by London's palaces and grand residences. Pic: Contributed

Worth getting out of bed for

The closest luxury hotel to the palace, it's perfectly placed for the city's major sightseeing attractions, West End theatres and the upmarket shopping and dining-out districts of Knightbridge and Mayfair.

Victoria rail and underground stations are a three-minute walk away.

We wandered along to the timelessly trendy King's Road to mix with the fashionable masses.

Little extras

As well as fresh fruit and flowers, our suite came complete with a small stuffed sheep – a soft toy version of The Goring's woolly mascot – and a bottle of premium champagne, both ours to take home. Sadly, the same did not apply to our wonderfully attentive footman.

One of six one-bedroom Belgravia Suites which featured an elegant sitting room as well as a bedroom and bathroom. Pic: Contributed

Guestbook comment

An amazing place to stay, whatever the reason for your visit. From the staff, to the suites, to the walled garden, everything about it is utterly charming – prince or no prince.

Rates for the Belgravia Suites start at £1,900 per night, including breakfast. Double rooms are available from £870.