Fancy a private Thames boat trip? Check in at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

The former HQ of the Port of London Authority is now a luxury hotel where you can arrange to take a trip on the river

It is a buzz walking away from the crowds of nearby Tower Hill Tube station and up the stairs and along the red carpet of the ultra-swish entrance of this hotel, which is fronted with grand columns.

The building has a fascinating history, having been designed by renowned architect Sir Edwin Cooper, and built at vast expense to serve as the headquarters of the Port of London Authority, opening in 1922. A statue of Old Father Thames stands on the top of the building, holding his trident and pointing east, in honour of trade between nations.

After it changed hands in 2010 it underwent a six-year, multi-million-pound renovation that included uncovering Roman archaeological aretefacts during excavations to support the original foundations. Some of these are on display in the lobby, on loan from the Museum of London Archaeology, including a silver penny dating back to the 10th to 11th centuries.

The Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square is the former headquarters of the Port of London Authority and was designed by renowned architect Sir Edwin Cooper. Pic: Contributed

Now a luxury hotel - one of only two Four Seasons properties in London, the other on Park Lane - it has a swanky lobby serving as the perfect backdrop for the well-heeled with the reception area discreetly hidden to one side. Beyond that there is the rotunda housing a bar and dining area with a piano, all overlooked by its ornate domed ceiling.

Room service

The hotel “only” has 100 rooms but feels much like a much larger property - with several accommodation types, including suites, specialty suites, and residences. Some of the latter have kitchens, four bedrooms, private terraces and views of the Tower of London and Tower Bridge.

I am staying in a more down-to-earth executive room, which is decorated in a minimalist mainly grey and white colour scheme, and overlooking the modern Central Atrium of the property rather than historic London landmarks. The pillows are very soft, which won’t be to everyone’s taste.

The spa swimming pool at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Pic: Contributed/Richard Waite Photography

There is a living area with sofa, chair and coffee table topped with a small vase of pale pink roses, and a yuzu chocolate pastry with gariguette strawberry confit and shiso crémeux, with the confection inspired by St Edward’s Crown, which the hotel says is the “centrepiece” of the Crown Jewels that are kept at the Tower of London.

The living area set-up faces a TV disguised in a gold frame, a colour that features prominently in my favourite part of the room, the large marble bathroom decorated with mosaic tiles in white and grey as well as the metallic hue, and including a large bath, and toiletries by Parisian brand CODAGE.

Worth getting out of bed for

The Tower of London in the shadow of the hotel is well worth a visit, while there is also the rather more modern Sky Garden to the west in the direction of the City, a free attraction billed as London’s highest public garden and offering 360-degree views of the Big Smoke’s skyline. You could also walk over Tower Bridge and along the excellent South Bank to the Tate Modern, perhaps stopping at the also-excellent Borough Market at London Bridge for a bite to eat.

A premier room, one of 100 bedrooms at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Pic: Contributed/Richard Waite

On the evening of my hotel stay I’m going to a concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and while it’s on the other side of central London, it’s a quick direct journey on the Tube from Tower Hill station. Also a quick direct journey from Tower Hill is London City Airport.

Budget or boutique

Ultra boutique, for example the hotel can arrange activities such as a tour of the Thames on a private boat, starting at £1,850. In addition the property has a private members’ club and two full-size ballrooms. But doesn’t every hotel?!

Little extras

The bathroom in a Deluxe Suite bedroom. Pic: Richard Waite Photography

There is a stunning swimming pool in the basement, which I visit before breakfast. It can be hired out for private use (not an option at the Commonwealth Pool, I believe), and there is a range of spa treatments. The hotel also has an in-house unisex hairdresser.

Guestbook comments

A glam-exteriored high-end bolthole outside the city centre for those with very deep pockets.

Rooms start at £650 per night including breakfast. Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, 10 Trinity Square, London, EC3N 4AJ, +44 (0)20 3297 9200