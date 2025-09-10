The UNESCO recognised island is often described as ‘Scotland in miniature’.

The Isle of Arran, just a short journey from Glasgow, has been named by Lonely Planet in a list of the UK’s best places to visit in 2025.

The stunning island is already a popular escape from city life among Glaswegians. But now the international travel book publisher has put the location on the map as a top destination for tourists travelling to the UK, describing it as “Scotland in miniature”.

Mountains of the Isle of Arran from Kintyre on the Argyll coast | Tim Graham/ Getty

The Western Isles is listed alongside the likes of London, Cornwall and the Peak District as part of its 11 best places to visit in the UK list.

Lonely Planet said a trip to the islands makes for one of the UK’s most “otherworldly experiences”, and the best place to travel for wild scenery and distillery hopping.

“Start with the underrated Arran, often called ‘Scotland in miniature’ thanks to the ragged mountains in the island’s north that gently flatten into rolling fields further south,” the travel guide said.

In April, the Isle of Arran was officially announced as a Unesco Global Geopark - recognised for its heritage and geology. The island’s youngest rocks record the opening of the Atlantic Ocean, while its mountains and coastline showcase the lasting imprint of the ice ages on its landscape.

The list then said: “Further west, what Islay lacks in breath-taking scenery it makes up for with some of Scotland’s most iconic distilleries. The breezy coastal trail between Laphroaig and Ardbeg is a rite of passage for any Scotch whisky enthusiast.”

Lonely Planet also pinpointed the famous Isle of Mull distillery, the Tobermory Distillery, but said the island was one of the best places to sport some of Scotland’s “most elusive” wildlife, including the white-tailed eagle, golden eagle and otters.

Unsurprisingly, the Isle of Skye was also name-dropped for its rugged Black Cuillins mountains and the “crystalline shimmer” of its fairy pools.

The Cuillin Hills are a world famous mountain range on the Isle of Skye | UCG/Universal Images Group via G

Scotland’s capital city also got a shout out, with Edinburgh named best for “spectacular scenes and beguiling bookshops”.

Lonely Planet said: “With its ethereal spires, multi-layered topography and hilltop castle, Edinburgh is one of the most majestic cities in Europe, let alone Britain. It’s also long been a favourite haunt of writers, and its home-grown scribes include the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson, Muriel Spark and Sir Walter Scott.”

Armchair books in Edinburgh's Old Town sells second-hand and rare books | In Pictures via Getty Images

Armchair Books, a family-run bookstore near the Grassmarket that sells rare and secondhand titles, is mentioned as a must-see hideout for booklovers, as is the sleek Portobello Bookshop at the city’s seaside.