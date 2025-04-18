The picturesque island known as 'Scotland in miniature' awarded Unesco status

The island has terrestrial and marine zones that have recorded 600 million years of Earth’s history, according to geologists.

One of Scotland’s most visited islands has been recognised on the international stage for its heritage and sustainable development, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has announced.

The Isle of Arran was awarded Global Geopark Status. There there are 229 sites sharing the same Unesco title across 50 different countries.

The recognition highlights a location’s geological heritage, rich biodiversity and commitment to sustainable development.

Arran is known as 'Scotland in miniature' | Arran Global Geopark / Paul Kay

The west coast island, said to be the seventh largest island in the country, is known as “Scotland in Miniature”, Unesco said. Arran has been described by the Geological Society as “one of the best locations for fieldwork in Europe”.

The island makes the tenth site in the UK to be awarded such status.

It joins other Scottish sites such as the North West Highlands, which was given the status in 2004, and Shetland, which was recognised five years later.

Permian desert sandstone on the north Arran coast. Arran has been described by the Geological Society as “one of the best locations for fieldwork in Europe.” | Arran Global Geopark

Sheila Gilmore, chairwoman of Arran Geopark and chief executive of VisitArran said: “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Unesco. This designation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our local community, who have long understood the value of our natural heritage.

“It provides us with an incredible opportunity to promote responsible tourism, encouraging visitors to enjoy our unique geology, fostering a deeper appreciation for the environment.”

As a Unesco Global Geopark, tourism bosses said Arran would focus on promoting “geotourism”, environmental awareness and community engagement. They said the island would offer a range of activities, including guided geological tours, educational workshops and conservation initiatives.

Angus Robertson. secretary for constitution, external affairs and culture, said: “Scotland’s natural heritage is world-renowned, and I’m delighted that the Isle of Arran has now been recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark.

“This is a proud moment for everybody connected to the island, whose dedication has helped secure this prestigious accolade. Arran’s remarkable landscape tells a global geological story and this new Unesco status ensures it will be preserved, celebrated and shared for generations to come, whether locals or visitors.”

The idea of working towards the accreditation first started eight years ago when it was mooted at a Cold Water Islands Conference hosted by VisitArran on the island in 2016.