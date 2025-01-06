Stop Pipes From Freezing: Expert advice on avoiding expensive burst pipes this winter

Burst pipes can be an expensive business during winter cold snaps. | Canva/Getty Images

Are you prepared for the temperature to drop in the coming days (and weeks).

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week is set to see snow and freezing conditions to hit Scotland - with temperatures dropping dramatically as low as -10C.

With the arctic blast will comes an increased risk to our homes from the cold conditions. From broken boilers to burst pipes, there’s an array of inconvenient and expensive issues it’s best to avoid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help out MyBuilder.com, who bill themselves as the reliable way for homeowners to hire tradespeople, has advised on how best to protect your home from the ravages of sub-zero temperatures this winter.

From improved insulation to better airflow, there are many simple and effective ways to help you and your home, without breaking the bank.

Andy Simms, a building expert from MyBuilder.com, explained: “Cold weather can wreak havoc on our homes. As always, preparing for the weather in advance is always the best option - but there are some last-minute jobs you can do to protect your home.

“Frozen pipes are a particular pain and can cause plenty of issues with leaks long after the cold weather has left. If you follow our top tips your home will be well prepared for the forthcoming cold weather and prevent any issues occurring."

Here’s what he had to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protect your outdoor taps

Frozen outdoor taps can add serious pressure to your internal pipes. It’s good practice to disconnect any hose pipes over winter as well as insulating any outdoor taps. Keeping your taps safe in the winter is simple with a £5 Tap Jacket. This simple insulated protector cover can save you from a whole host of problems if the worst were to happen to an exposed outdoor tap.

Know where your stop cock is and turn your water off

If you have an emergency from a broken outdoor tap, you’ll quickly need to know where your stopcock is located. However, research has shown that nearly half of UK homeowners don’t know where theirs is! It’s also advisable to turn your water off at the stopcock if going away for a lengthy period, especially over the winter months as this will prevent any leaks or burst pipes.

Regular boiler service

The last thing anyone needs when the temperature plunges is a broken boiler. An annual boiler service will ensure any potential issues are nipped in the bud. Should your boiler break during freezing weather, you’ll not only be facing a cold house, but it could lead to burst pipes should the water inside them freeze.

Keep your heating on low or use a timer

We recommend keeping your thermostat on around 12-15 degrees when away from your home. While it’s understandable that homeowners don’t want to spend money on heating an empty home, it’s important to maintain a reasonable temperature while you’re away. If you don’t have a thermostat, you can use the timer on your boiler for the heating to come on for a short time per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Install smart technology

Another option for a thermostat or timer is using smart technology to control the temperature of your home. You can use the remote thermostat to set the temperature you prefer, wherever you are and whenever you want.

Insulate

Insulating the colder parts of your home will help prevent freezing pipes from colder temperatures. You can insulate your pipes internally and externally, exterior walls, water tanks and your attic/loft space. Good insulation also protects your home from hot weather, so it’s worth the investment.

Manage airflow at home