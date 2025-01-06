More than 70 Scottish schools closed on first day back after overnight snowfall

Snow hit parts of Scotland overnight

Children at more than 70 Scottish schools have been told to stay at home on the first day back of the new term after heavy snowfall overnight.

Most schools in Aberdeenshire and and few more in Moray and the Highlands were closed due to the snow, while pupils of other schools had their start times delayed.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in the central belt, south and north east until 12pm today, with separate warning issued for the west coast until 11am.

Temperature in some parts of the Highlands plummeted to -11C overnight. Meanwhile, up to 20cm of snow was expected on higher ground in the Lothians and 10cm of snow was expected in areas of Aberdeenshire, Moray, north Angus, north Perthshire and Strathspey and Badenoch above 200 metres.

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

David Ross, ScotRail's communications director, said trains were “coping very well” with the freezing weather - following problems earlier in the winter.

He said: "Network Rail will have colleagues out at locations around the country to de-ice the railway and they have also got special winter trains that can check lines and clear them of snow if required.

"The network is coping very well. We did have some challenges in the north of the country and those have been resolved."