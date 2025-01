Weather forecasters say that snow is on its way, as temperatures are set to drop just as people get back to work after the New Year.

Global warming has meant that snow in Scotland has become far rarer in recent years, with a few notable exceptions such as 2018’s Beast From The East.

Back in th 1950s and 1960s snow was a more common sight across the country, and few cities look prettier after a snowfall than Edinburgh.

Here are 26 pictures of Scotland’s Capital, and its residents, in the snow.

Attack Children throwing snowballs at the photographer in Holyrood Park during their Christmas break in 1966.

Nice weather for penguins The penguins enjoying the snow at Edinburgh Zoo in 1950.

Packed rink Edinburgh skaters on a frozen Union Canal at Craiglockhart in 1950.

Melting man A snowman, complete with bunnet and scarf, melting in a Corstorphine garden in 1963.