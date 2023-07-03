Wimbledon Women's Singles Odds 2023: Here are the 10 favourites to take the title
Nobody will be surprised to see what player is hotly-tipped to win this year's title at the All England Club.
Poland's Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat at Wimbledon as she attempts to follow her 2023 French Open triumph with a maiden win at the All England Club. The four-time major winner has never been beyond the fourth round at SW19.
But there are plenty of players who could upset the odds, including defending champion Elena Rybakina, who last year became the first Kazakhstani major winner.
Here are the 10 players the bookies think have the best chance of being crowned king of the grass at the competition, being played from July 3-16.