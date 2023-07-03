Nobody will be surprised to see what player is hotly-tipped to win this year's title at the All England Club.

Poland's Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat at Wimbledon as she attempts to follow her 2023 French Open triumph with a maiden win at the All England Club. The four-time major winner has never been beyond the fourth round at SW19.

But there are plenty of players who could upset the odds, including defending champion Elena Rybakina, who last year became the first Kazakhstani major winner.

Here are the 10 players the bookies think have the best chance of being crowned king of the grass at the competition, being played from July 3-16.

1 . Iga Swiatek If the bookies are to be believed it's hard to see anybody but Poland's Iga Swiatek winning this year. The world number one is 23/10 to win the fifth major of her short career. Photo Sales

2 . Aryna Sabalenka The most likley player to stop Swiatek's march to the title is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. The 2019 quarter finalist is 9/2 to triumph. Photo Sales

3 . Elena Rybakina Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan id third favourite for the title with odds of 5/1. She is the reigning champion at Wimbledon and the first Kazakhstani player to win a title at a major. Photo Sales

4 . Petra Kvitova Czech player Petra Kvitova is 10/1 to add to the two Wimbledon titles she claimed in 2011 and 2014. Photo Sales

