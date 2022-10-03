Iga Swiatek: Women's tennis' best player explains Glasgow Billie Jean King Cup Finals snub

Iga Swiatek will not play at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month.

The world No 1 had planned to represent her country but believes the lack of time between the WTA Finals in Texas and the Glasgow event would make it too risky to participate.

The WTA Finals finishes on November 7 while the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, run by the International Tennis Federation, begins the following day.

Swiatek wrote on Instagram: “I was thinking it through a lot and discussing it with my team all over again, but I will not be able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

“And it makes me sad. I’m very sorry, because I play for Poland whenever it’s possible and I always give it my best. Playing in Poland this year (in the qualifiers in April) was an honour and I hoped to do this again at the end of the season.

“I’m disappointed that tennis governing bodies didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone.

“The situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury. I’m going to talk to the WTA and ITF in order to change something.”