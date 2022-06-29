Wimbledon 2022: When is Emma Raducanu playing? Next match time and how to watch

Emma Raducanu is back on centre court for day three of Wimbledon today (Wednesday, June 29).

The 19-year-old and world number 11 will appear on centre court to battle in the second round of the women’s singles.

She swept to the foreground as a wildcard entry at Wimbledon 2021 and months later when she stormed the US open, seizing the grand slam title without losing a single set.

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates beating Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck at Wimbledon 2022 (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s who the teen is playing and when the match is set to begin.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against today?

Emma Raducanu will be playing Caroline Garcia (France), who is currently ranked 55.

Garcia, 28, is a two-time grand slam champion for women’s doubles, winning the French Open in 2016 and 2022 besides Kristina Mladenovic.

The match today will determine which player makes it through to the third round of the women’s singles.

When is Emma Raducanu playing at Wimbledon today?

Emma Raducanu will be playing second on centre court, after Novak Djokovic.

The Wimbledon defending champion, Djokovic defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) in straight sets.

Raducanu is due to be on the court at 3.58pm today (June 29).

After her match, Scot Andy Murray will take to centre court.