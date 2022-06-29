Wimbledon 2022: When is Andy Murray playing today? Next match time and who he is against

Here’s when Andy Murray is playing today for his second round match at Wimbledon 2022.

By Ginny Sanderson
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:40 am

Andy Murray is back on the centre court on day three of Wimbledon today (June 29).

The Scottish player and two-time champion is in his second round of the tournament, after defeating Australia’s James Duckworth on Monday (June 27).

Murray, 35, has made a comeback after having hip surgery and covid – and is currently ranked 52 in the world for men’s singles.

Andy Murray while playing a match against Australia's James Duckworth in the first round at Wimbledon 2022 (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Andy Murray playing against at Wimbledon today?

Andy Murray will face US player John Isner at centre court today.

Isner, 37, is currently ranked 24th in the world and defeated Enzo Couacaud (France) in his first round at Wimbledon 2022.

Andy Murray returns the ball at Wimbledon 2022 (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He is famous for playing the longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon in 2010 against Nicolas Mahut. The match, which saw Isner emerge victorious, lasted for 11 hours and five minutes.

Isner also holds the record for the ATP’s fastest ever official serve at 157.2 mph – the third fastest in tennis history.

At 6ft 10ins (2.08m) tall, he is also one of the tallest players on the courts this tournament. Andy Murray is 6ft 3ins (1.91m).

However, Andy Murray has never lost a match against John Isner, in their eight encounters so far.

Andy Murray will face US player John Isner in the second round of Wimbledon 2022 (AP /Alastair Grant)

Wimbledon 2022 order of play: When are Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu playing today?

When is Andy Murray’s match at Wimbledon today?

Andy Murray will play John Isner at centre court later this afternoon or evening.

He is the third and final match in the order of play at Wimbledon’s main court today. The start time entirely depends on the outcomes of the previous two matches.

Starting at 1.30pm, the first match will be defending champion Novak Djokovic (Serbia) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia). Then, Brit Emma Raducanu will face Caroline Garcia (France).

It is predicted Andy Murray’s match will start no earlier than 4.45pm today. It could be as late as 7pm. This story will be updated as the day unfolds.

How to watch Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2022?

Wimbledon is being streamed live across the BBC throughout the tournament.

You can tune in either on BBC One, BBC Two or via BBC iPlayer.

