Following sister Serena's unexpected first round exit, Venus Williams has reportedly requested a wildcard entry to the mixed doubles draw to play with Scot Jamie Murray.

Murray is already involved in the men’s doubles and will play his first round match this afternoon with partner Bruno Soares against French duo Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech.

Both players have an impressive record in the doubles game and will be among the tournament favourites – should the wild card entry application be accepted later today, as seems likely.

Here’s what they have achieved so far and when they are likely to be on court.

Has Venus won mixed doubles titles before?

Venus won two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in 1998 – the Australian Open and the French Open - and reached the Wimbledon mixed doubles final back in 2006.

Her overall record is 28 wins and 8 losses – an impressive win rate of 77.8 per cent.

She also entered as a wildcard in last year's mixed doubles, teaming up with Nick Kyrgios, but had to withdraw from the tournament after her partner suffered an injury.

What's Murray's doubles record like?

Jamie Murray has won the mixed doubles title twice at Wimbledon, last winning in 2017 alongside Martina Hingis.

He is also a three times mixed doubles champion at the US Open (for three straight years in 2017, 2018 and 2019), while in the men’s doubles he claimed the title at both the 2016 Australian Open and the US Open.

His mixed doubles record is 74 wins and 38 losses – a win rate of 66.1 per cent.

When will the first round of the mixed doubles take place?

The first round of the Wimbledon Mixed Doubles tournament takes place on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2.

The final will then take place on Thursday, July 7.

The draw has yet to be made for the mixed doubles tournament.

Can I watch the mixed doubles on television?

The BBC will provide full coverage of the mixed doubles.