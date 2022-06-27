Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Who's playing today, from Novak Djokovic to Andy Murray

The most famous tennis competition in the world is back.

Wimbledon will see the clash of tennis titans – from Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic – on its grass courts over the next two weeks.

This is the order of play schedule for the main courts on day one of the tournament (June 27, 2022).

Emma Raducanu during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship (John Walton/PA Wire)

If you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets, you can watch matches live on the BBC – either on BBC One, BBC Two, or iPlayer.

Wimbledon order of play centre court

Centre court play will begin at 1.30pm today (Monday, June 27).

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a practice session ahead of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

First up will be men’s singles where 2021 Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic (Serbia) will play 81 ranked Soonwoo Kwon (South Korea).

The next match is the first round of the ladies singles, where British player Emma Raducanu will face Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium).

Afterwards, Scottish player Andy Murray will battle James Duckworth (Australia), who is currently world 74.

Wimbledon order of play court 1

Court one will begin matches from 1pm today.

First up is the women’s singles with Mirjam Bjorklund (Sweden) playing Ons Jabeur (Tunisia).

Then for men’s singles Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) will play world number 7 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain).

The final match of the day will see world 18 Angelique Kerber (Germany) face Kristina Mladenovic (France).

Wimbledon order of play court 2

Wimbledon’s Court two will begin play from 11am today.

First up is men’s singles with the UK’s Cameron Norrie playing Pablo Andujar (Spain).

Next, for women’s singles Bernarda Pera (USA) will play world number 2 Anett Kontaveit (Estonia).

The third match will be men’s singles players Jannik Sinner (Italy) vs Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland).

Finally for women’s singles world number 5 Maria Sakkari (Greece) will play Zoe Hives (Australia).

Wimbledon order of play court 3

Wimbledon’s court 3 matches begin at 11am today.

The first match is men’s singles with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) playing Hubert Hurkacz (Poland).

Then for women’s singles will be Danielle Collins (USA) vs Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic).

Third is another women’s singles with British player Heather Watson facing Tamara Korpatsch (Germany).