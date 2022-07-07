Injured Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon as Nick Kyrgios gets walkover into final

Rafael Nadal speaks to the press after confirming his withdrawal from Wimbledon.

Nadal – who has already won the Australian and French Opens this year – suffered an abdominal tear during his five-set semi-final victory over Taylor Fritz.

The second seed from Spain practiced on Thursday afternoon to test out his fitness and called a press conference some hours later to announce that he would be unable to play against the Australian on Centre Court on Friday.

It means that Kyrgios is assured his place in the final against either top seed Novak Djokovic or ninth seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

Kyrgios, who is unseeded, becomes the first man to ever receive a walkover into a Grand Slam final. It will be his first such match, with his previous best being the quarter-final stage.