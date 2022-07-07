Wimbledon: What time is Cameron Norrie v Novak Djokovic? How to watch Norrie v Djokovic semi-final

Norrie, whose previous best performance at any Grand Slam was the third round, made it through to the final four at the All England Club thanks to an epic five-set win over David Goffin in the quarter-finals.

The British No.1 twice fought back from a set down against the Belgian to seal a heroic 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 victory after three hours and 28 minutes on Court One, while Djokovic recovered from two sets down in his quarter-final win over Jannik Sinner.

Norrie, who has a Scottish father and a Welsh mother, is the only Brit left in the tournament and is sure to have the support of the home crowd as he bids to reach the final and land the first major title of his tennis career.

Djokovic meanwhile is bidding for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and his 21st career major singles title.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Match details

Cameron Norrie celebrates his win over David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarter-final. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Who: Cameron Norrie v Novak Djokovic

What: Men's singles semi-finals

Where: Centre Court, Wimbledon

When: Friday, July 8, with a scheduled start time of 1.30pm.

Is Cameron Norrie v Novak Djokovic on TV?

All matches at Wimbledon are shown live on the BBC with coverage split between BBC One and BBC Two as well as the BBC Red Button. Norrie v Djokovic can also be streamed live either on the BBC Sport website or BBC iPlayer app.

Have Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic met before?