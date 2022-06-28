Wimbledon 2022 order of play: When are Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal playing today?

The most famous tennis competition in the world is back.

Wimbledon will see the clash of tennis titans – from Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic – on its grass courts over the next two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the order of play schedule for the main courts on day two of the tournament (June 28).

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal are among the names playing at Wimbledon 2022 today

If you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets, you can watch matches live on the BBC – either on BBC One, BBC Two, or iPlayer.

Wimbledon order of play centre court

Centre court play will begin at 1.30pm today (Tuesday, June 28).

Andy Murray of Great Britain wins in his match against James Duckworth of Australia (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

First up will be women’s singles where world number one Iga Swiatek (Poland) will play Jana Fett (Croatia).

The next match is the first round of the men’s singles, where world number 4 Rafael Nadal (Spain) will face Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina).

The third and final match is women’s singles, where wildcard Serena Williams is up against Harmony Tan (France).

Wimbledon order of play court 1

Court one will begin matches from 1pm today.

First up is the men’s singles with Matteo Berrettini (Italy) playing Cristian Garin (Chile).

Then for women’s singles Brit Heather Watson will resume her match against Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) – the current score is 7-6 (7) 5-7.

The next match will be women’s singles with Simona Halep (Romania) facing Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic).

And finally for men's singles world number 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) will play Alexander Ritschard (Switzerland).

Wimbledon order of play court 2

Wimbledon’s Court two will begin play from 11am today.

First up is men’s singles with Steve Johnson (USA) vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria).

Then for women’s singles Coco Gauff (USA) is playing Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania).

Next is women’s singles with Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) against Jasmine Paolini (Italy).