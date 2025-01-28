Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIX clash between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The 59th edition of the the NFL’s showpiece final, the Super Bowl, will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off for the right to be crowned as champions of America, and anticipation is already reaching fever pitch.

Arguably the biggest sports show on earth, 17-time Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has already been confirmed as the half-time entertainment in a finale that could see the Chiefs become the first side in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

All eyes will be on some of the best NFL players around, with Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley and Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely to have a huge say in the outcome of Super Bowl 59. But how can you watch the game live, where will the game be taking place and who has won the most Super Bowls in history?

Here is everything you need to know ahead Super Bowls LIX, incoming how to watch.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl last year (Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

The NFL Super Bowl will take place on Sunday 9 February 2025 and will be contested by Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The kick off time is scheduled for 11.30pm UK time.

Where is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 59th Super Bowl is NFL history, this is the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the big game, making it the most used venue in NFL history, tied with Miami for the most times as a host city.

How to watch Super Bowl UK, TV Channel, streaming details

As part of Sky Sports’ NFL coverage this year, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports NFL, will the pre-game show beginning as early as 2pm in the afternoon - nine and a half hours before kick off! DAZN subscribers can watch the game via the company’s NFL Game Pass too.

However, Super Bowl LIX will also be broadcast free-to-air for UK customer on ITV1 for those without a Sky Sports or DAZN subscription. Coverage begins at 10:45pm, with the game about to be streamed via ITVX.

Super Bowl winners list, who won the Super Bowl in 2024

The current holders of the Vince Lombardi Trophy are the Kansas City Chiefs, having won the 2023 and 2022 trophies. This means Patrick Mahomes’ side can make it a historic hat-trick of Super Bowl wins if they defeat Philadelphia Eagles in February. Prior to the back-to-back wins the most recent winners are as follows: Los Angeles Rams (2021), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2019), New England Patriots (2018), Philadelphia Eagles (2017), New England Patriots (2016) and Denver Broncos (2015).

Can Saquon Barkley end the Chiefs dominance at the Super Bowl next month? Cr: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who has won the most Super Bowls?

Since the first Super Bowl in 1967, two teams have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy six times. The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have won the Super Bowl a record six times. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have won five Super Bowls each.

Latest Super Bowl odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are narrow favourites to win their third successive Super Bowls, with odds of 8/11 to win. The Philadelphia Eagles are priced at 1/1*.