Who is playing at Wimbledon today? When is Cameron Norrie playing Novak Djokovic?

This is the Wimbledon 2022 timetable for centre court today – including the semi-final between Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:20 am

The most famous tennis competition in the world is back.

Wimbledon has seen the clash of tennis titans – from Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic – on its grass courts over the last two weeks.

Today’s action will see the men’s singles semi-final, where half-Scottish player Cameron Norrie will play the formidable Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic will face Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semi-final today (Getty Images)

World number 4 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury – sending Nick Kyrgios straight to the Wimbledon final.

If you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets, you can watch matches live on the BBC – either on BBC One, BBC Two, or iPlayer.

This is the order of play schedule for the main courts on day 12 of the tournament (July 8).

Read more: Why is Serena Williams wearing plasters on her face?

What time is Cameron Norrie playing today at Wimbledon? Centre court order of play

Cameron Norrie will face defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic (Serbia) in the men’s singles semi-final today (July 8).

The match will begin no sooner than 2.30pm on centre court, according to today’s order of play.

Before that, the first match on centre court today is the women’s doubles semi finals. It will see Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine) and Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) face Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic).

After the Norrie vs Djokovic match, the second women’s doubles semi-final will see Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Shaui Zhang (China) battle Danielle Collins (USA) and Desirae Krawczyk (USA) for a place in the final.

When is the Wimbledon 2022 final?

The women’s singles final will take place on Saturday (July 10), while the men’s singles final is on Sunday (July 11).

World number 2 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) will face Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), currently ranked #23, in the women’s singles final.

Meanwhile for the men’s singles, the winner of today’s match between Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios in the final.

For the mixed doubles, UK player Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk (USA) won their final on Thursday (July 6).

