The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will take place this week. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

The Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony promises to be one of the most spectacular. Here’s how to watch and which stars will be performing.

The biggest sporting event on the globe, the 2024 Olympics games is about to kick off in the French capital of Paris this week as sports fans across the world prepare to cheer on their respective nations.

First beginning in 1896, the Olympics are set to welcome over 10,000 of the world’s best athletes to compete across 32 different sports with the likes of LeBron James, Sir Andy Murray and Noah Lyles all looking to claim gold this summer.

It has been three years since the last big Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan. However, with 2021’s event affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Parisian opening ceremony is set to blow the roof off ahead of the official start of the Olympics.

Here is everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony:

When is the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony will take place on Friday 26 July 2024. However, the event does not mark the beginning of the Games, with football and rugby 7s already beginning on Wednesday 24 July.

There will also be a closing ceremony, which will coincide with the end of the games on Sunday 11 August 2024.

Where is the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony taking place?

The first opening ceremony to take place outside of a stadium, it is set to play out across the River Seine in Paris. Minimal details have been revealed by the organizers, though they have confirmed 94 boats and nearly 7,000 athletes will sail down the world famous river.

What time does it start? How can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will be shown live on BBC One from 5.45pm. It will also be available to stream via the BBC streaming service iPlayer at the same time. The event is expect to start at 6.30pm UK time and is expected to last until 10pm.

Eurosport subscribers will also be able to watch the event, with Discovery+ streaming the opening ceremony.

What is the theme?

It has been tipped to one of the biggest opening ceremony’s in Olympic history and already has a theme song after the Paris 2024 organisers chose composer Victor Le Manse to perform 'Parade', which has been recorded with the Orchestre National de France.

The composer was chosen after he rearranged the French National Anthem - La Marseillaise - at the end of Tokyo 2020.

Who will be performing at the Paris 2024 Olympics ceremony?

The guest list of performers at the opening ceremony has been kept very secretive, however, a number of reports have claimed some of the world’s biggest names in music will take to the stage in Paris. Perhaps the two most highly anticipated names said to be performing at the event are Lady Gaga and Canadian signing icon Celine Dion.