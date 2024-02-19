Josh Kerr and Laura Muir top the bill in Great Britain’s squad for the World Indoor Championships.

World 1500m champion Kerr will race in the 3,000m in Glasgow next month as he kicks off his preparations for the Olympics in Paris this summer. Fellow Scot Muir, who won 1500m silver at the Tokyo Games, will also run in the 3,000m at the championships which run from March 1-3. Molly Caudery (pole vault), Morgan Lake (high jump) and Jemma Reekie (800m) are also included.

Several stars, including Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson, have opted not to compete as they focus on the summer.

Paula Dunn, Olympic head coach, said: “We are pleased to be announcing such a strong team and I am looking forward to seeing how the team perform on the world stage. We had a thrilling National Championships where athletes secured their places for the team in Scotland and it was fantastic to see a number of athletes stepping up when it counted. This is a really exciting squad that includes global medallists as well as athletes who will be hoping to make an impact on the world stage for the first time.